God’s children are not for sale: a review of Sound of Freedom

Go see it. You truly must. Sound of Freedom is pure perfection. Gripping, chilling, evocative, it will seize your soul and break your heart. It will lift you up and give you hope. It will open your eyes and steel your resolve to make this world a better place. It is a true story, making it all the more compelling.

Jim Caviezel (Passion of the Christ) plays the lead character, representing Tim Ballard, a Homeland Security agent who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of child sex/slave traffickers. Tim is unsatisfied that he has been unable to rescue the kids. Eventually resigning his DHS career and going vigilante, Tim decides to try to recuse a very specific child, and as many others as he can in the process. Supported in his role by excellent co-actors, the storytelling, cinematography, and the grim nature of this disgusting trade are presented with taste, tact, and gravity, with moments of levity that are both appropriate and a welcome relief in a film dealing with such an important and disturbing subject.

The filmmakers managed to pull it all off without graphic violence, without vulgar language, and without gratuitous sex scenes.

It took 5 years for this film to be released. Think about that for a moment.

You will be on the edge of your seat the entire film, and you may want to tuck a few Kleenex tissues into your pocket or purse to have on hand. Be sure to stay for the “special message” after the credits. The theater where I attended on Independence Day was sold out; they even brought a few chairs from the little dining area in to accommodate the audience. It was the quietest audience I have ever heard, or rather not heard, ever. Until the applause at the end.

This author gives this film a 20 out of 10 rating, highly recommended. If you want to see it and cannot afford tickets, there is a program in place that provides tickets for free, and you can contribute to that program if you are in a financial position to do so. Simply search for “free tickets to Sound of Freedom” and you will find multiple avenues to participate. Either way, go see this moving and important film.

God’s children are not for sale.