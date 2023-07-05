Glutton for punishment: Nikole Hannah-Jones tweets out her loathing for the 4th

The author of the much-debunked "1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones, seems to be a glutton for punishment on Twitter.

Rather than slink away from her pathetic, largely invented, and completely distorted history of America's founding gone stale, she's used the occasion of Independence Day to double down.

It didn't go well for her.

You can't understand 1776 if you don't understand 1619. July 4, 1776 when the colonists declared independence, 1/5 of the population of the 13 colonies was enslaved. They would not gain freedom for a century. This, too, is the 4th of July. This, too, is the story of America. pic.twitter.com/IRpr9NfXWu — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 4, 2023

The 1619 Project was commissioned by the New York Times magazine in 2019, bearing Hannah-Jones's pet claim that the U.S. was founded in 1776 on the preservation and perpetuation of slavery.

Anyone who reads a real history book knows how valid that one is.

Which is why Hannah-Jones got scored 16 ways to Sunday by all or virtually all who posted on her Twitter claim, still beating on that dead horse.

The replies can be read below the tweet itself, but here are a few curations:

Cool story. Now do the history of black people owning slaves in this country. Now do South America’s history of enslaving people. Now do the countries of Africa and their history of enslaving people. Now do the world’s history of enslaving people.

...and...

In the 18th century America created the blueprint for the modern world. In the 19th America fought a war to end slavery. Then America saved the world in the 20th and went on and created the 21st. America is the greatest country to ever exist. We all just got lucky to be born here.

...and...

Nope. Your false attempts to change the narrative are going in the trash where they belong. Happy Fourth, non-historian!

...and...

We all know it. We learned it in grammar school. And we also learned how we overcame all of this through the civil war, multiple amendments to our Constitution, and decades battles to ensure civil rights for all. And we have truly achieved equality for all under the law.

...and...

This tendency is becoming like the Easter tradition of declaring “Jesus was actually a brown middle-easterner. Suck it, white bigots.” It’s not news and has nothing to do with why the holiday is celebrated.

...and...

Crybaby. The past is ugly in many ways, but some white men in the 18th Century got together and produced a document that would eventually open up freedom and equality for everyone and to this day our nation still strives to improve.

...and...

It’s a little pathetic to whine about slavery in the U.S. that 158 years ago while taking no action to deal with slavery that exists today.

...and...

She can’t make any money off of that.

...and...

Why do you hate America and Americans?

She bit back after a few of the earlier criticisms, such as this one: