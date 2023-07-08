'Gender Queer' makes the NEA’s “Great Summer Reads for Educators!” list

The nation's largest teachers’ union recently recommended that teachers include “Gender Queer”-- and other highly controversial books-- on their summer reading lists.

“Gender Queer,” in particular, was featured in the National Education Association’s (NEA's) “Great Summer Reads for Educators!” list that showcased 11 books. It is almost impossible to describe “Gender Queer’s” text and illustrations, encompassing as they do everything from masturbation to bodily mutilation to gay blowjobs to Plato’s Symposium to bullet vibes to tasting one’s own vagina. All of this in a publication aimed at youngsters-- and which the NEA has decided makes for the perfect beach read for its teachers. Hard to argue with that, right?

Other books considered by the NEA to be “Great Summer Reads” include "White Fragility," a work that asserts that white Americans are systemically racist, and use such things as anger, shame, and guilt to avoid taking responsibility for racial inequality. In a similar vein, the list includes "books to celebrate or help you understand Juneteenth,” an entirely artificial “holiday.”

Don’t bother to look for classic books or any pertaining to the American founding, each of which are, like, so yesterday! Any books on, say, communication or becoming a better person or educator? Nope. Civics? Sorry. Rhetoric or debate? Pshaw! Any tomes on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, perhaps? No way! I mean, LMFAO! How racist, sexist and ableist would that be?

Here is my early guess as to which books will be on the NEA’s 2024 “Great Summer Reads for Educators!” list:

“Fear of Flying” by Erica Jong “The Story of O” by Pauline Réage “Tropic of Cancer” by Henry Miller “Delta of Venus” by Anaïs Nin “Best New Gay Erotica” by various authors “Kink is King; Long May It Reign” by anonymous The “Fifty Shades” series by E.L. James “Necrophilia and Bestiality…Not Just for ‘Perverts’ Anymore!” by anonymous “Polyamorous, Pansexual…and…PROUD!” by various authors (forward by the NEA) “Caligula: A Biography” by Aloys Winterling “Why America Is Evil and Satan Is Grand” by anonymous “Camp Slasher: A Gory Dark Horror Novel” by Dan Padavona

So, read up teachers. For fun and edification. And so that you can properly “educate” your students. Revel in the inclusivity and tolerance. Share in their “best lives” and “lived truths.”

And ignore the fact that you will have been complicit in the degradation—if not destruction—of a generation you were tasked to serve.

Image: FreeSVG // CC0 public domain