Sound of Freedom box office receipts soar 37% in second weekend of release

It is very rare for a movie’s popularity to grow after the first weekend of wide release. Studios routinely expect a significant decline, after the eager fans have already attended and the impact of the marketing blitz fades. When a movie’s gross receipts soar, it is almost a certain sign that word-of-mouth publicity – the hope and dream of every mass entertainmåent product – is spreading the word that this is a film not to be missed.

That appears to be what is happening with Sound of Freedom, the movie chronicling one man’s fight against child sex slavery. (If you missed Lauri Regan’s stellar review of the movie and report on the very diverse crowd attending a suburban New York multiplex showing, read it here).

Here is a PR release from Angel Studios, which bought the rights to distribute it from Disney, after that company with its “not so secret gay agenda” shelved it for five years.

Cumulative Box Office Inspiring, True-Life Thriller Starring Jim Caviezel Projecting $27 Million 2nd Weekend, an Increase of 37% Over 1st Weekend Angel Studios Projecting to Cross $100 Million This Week (Provo, UT—July 17, 2023) Angel Studios—a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by thousands of Angel investors—is announcing its July cumulative-to-date and second weekend results for its Jim Caviezel-driven film SOUND OF FREEDOM. Angel Studios is projecting over $85 million total cumulative box office revenue through Sunday, with a strong $27 million box office draw in the second weekend of the film’s domestic release. “While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week. Driven by millions of fans and supporters, SOUND of FREEDOM has become a national—and soon international—movement for change,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution at Angel Studios. “There have only been 10 wide release movies in box office history that have had a 2nd weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend. All of them did it at Christmas. Angel Studios is the only Studio to do this in the summer blockbuster season with SOUND OF FREEDOM,” added Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution for Angel Studios. SOUND OF FREEDOM: Box Office Results Theater count: 3,265

Weekend Box Office Projection: $26,938,888

Total Cum Box Office Projection: $85,498,581 SOUND OF FREEDOM: Audience Scores CinemaScore: A+

Rotten Tomatoes: 72/100 SOUND OF FREEDOM is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.

One ingredient in the box office success is the expansion of the number of theatres showing it, a response to the nearly sold-out crowds that have shown up. According to this report, over 450 new theaters featured the film last weekend. These new screens are laying the basis for further growth, if the word-of-mouth continues to be strong, as it likely will.

I wonder how many of those new screens are ones that were formerly showing Disney’s new big budget Indiana Jones reboot, which looks as though it will lose money?