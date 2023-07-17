Don’t discount a Michelle Obama run for the presidency

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s ACTCON convention this past weekend, Roger Stone predicted that Michelle Obama will be the Democrat party’s nominee for president. He may be right. I certainly wouldn’t discount her being on the ballot or actually winning.

Here’s Stone’s tweet with the video showing him making that prediction:

I predict that Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party Nominee for President in 2024.



You heard it here first.#ACTCON2023 @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/AVqk36hmnh — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 17, 2023

Now, as a veteran of many years in American politics, I’m going to tell you something somewhat shocking. Joe Biden will not be the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2024. Kamala Harris will briefly become president but the only way in their party they can replace a woman of color is with another woman of color. And yes, you’ve heard it here first: The Democratic nominee for president will be Michelle Obama. They have already rigged their primaries. The reason that they have canceled the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary is to put South Carolina [first], a state where a majority of Democrat primary voters are African-Americans, and they will allow Gavin Newsom to purchase the vice presidential nomination, but the Obamas will hold him up for six or eight hundred million dollars to do so.

Predicting the future is a notoriously tricky business, but I think that Stone’s prediction is at least plausible based on the known facts.

In the short term, getting Biden out and Kamala in is reasonable on its face. Biden is degrading with exponential speed. It’s fine to keep him propped up in office to sign the necessary executive orders to advance the Democrat party’s plans, but they cannot keep the farce going through the campaign season.

Image: Michelle Obama (edited). YouTube screen grab.

During 2020, COVID gave Democrats the excuse to hide Biden in his basement most of the time. When he had to attend functions and rallies, COVID was again a useful excuse for a small turnout.

This time around, though, trotting Biden out for events is simply impossible. He walks like a broken robot, he can’t read the teleprompter, he’s frequently incoherent, and voters, if they don’t understand now, will soon realize that his uncontrolled temper is a sign, not of power, but of dementia.

Jill’s anguish notwithstanding, Biden will be gone from the scene, giving Kamala a chance to play president. (Thomas Lifson explains how the 25th Amendment works when a living president steps down because of incapacity.) However, Kamala is every bit as incoherent as Biden, without the excuse of dementia. She’s a no-go. Unfortunately, leftist women, especially leftist black women, will be very angry if a black-ish woman is sidelined.

RFK Jr. is also a no-go. I cannot get over my visceral distrust for the man (he’s a Kennedy and, until about ten minutes ago in political terms, had despotic views on climate change and gun control), but that’s just me. More than that, the Democrat party will not tolerate him. He’d have to run as a third-party candidate, which would probably hurt the Democrats more than it would the Republicans.

The only way to save the Democrat party from RFK Jr. and Kamala is to put up someone black, female, and hugely popular. Beyonce and Oprah seem like unlikely candidates. That leaves only Michelle.

Michelle is hugely popular on the left, especially with leftist women of all colors. I’ll never forget the worshipful regard for her I saw when I visited my children on college campuses and spoke with their friends. She’s viewed as brilliant, compassionate, competent, beautiful, and ideologically perfect. The media, of course, view her in the same light and, while Americans claim to distrust the media, it still controls their views.

The fact that she has never demonstrated any practical abilities at all, let alone the ability to lead a major (although declining) nation, is irrelevant. After all, this is the same electorate that voted for a two-term Senator without any known managerial abilities, either. That means that things like debates won’t matter. She’ll be prepped enough to survive, she’ll fall back on her one skill, which is race-hustling, and her fans will be fine with that.

The only thing that will stop a Michelle Obama candidacy is Michelle herself. She’s long expressed distaste for the political life and clearly loves being a leftist grifter, complete with luxury homes in coastal regions, friends with yachts, and all the other perks of fame and money without responsibility. The only thing I can imagine shifting her is Barack promising that, when she gets elected, he’ll take care of all the work, and she just needs to look pretty and read the teleprompter.