Disney should release Kamala Roe and her 7 friends

It's another Sunday and time to reflect on another day in the life and times of VP Kamala Harris, or the lady who said most Americans can’t afford a $400 surprise expense, but conveniently forgot that she is a part of the current administration. She then called Iowa heartbeat law an 'outright ban' but was not challenged on the exceptions, as in cases of rape or incest. The VP also forgot that this law is the result of a legislature elected by Iowans. Who cares about that, when the abortion activists keep calling on the Biden administration to codify Roe?

As Disney continues on a suicide mission of $900 million in losses, they should consider a new movie about someone named Kamala Roe who travels in the forest with her 7 friends. We will cast them as follows:

Dopey is the person who writes her speeches or keeps telling the VP to cackle while laughing:

Grumpy would be Congressman Nadler who hasn't smiled in years;

Sneezy would be Dr. Fauci who wears a mask to protect the community from the latest virus;

Bashful would be Governor Newsom who keeps hinting and hinting;

Sleepy would be President Biden.

Happy is her former staffer.

Can you think of anyone else?

VP Harris is one heartbeat from the presidency and that is why the Democrats will be do everything in their power to keep the President's heart beating.

In the meantime, Disney should consider my idea for the movie because nothing else is selling tickets.

