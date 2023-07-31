Did the Justice Department try to jail Devon Archer before he could testify to Congress Monday?

One can’t rule out anything when it comes to the behavior of Department of Justice officials functioning as partisan protectors of the Democrats and their current figurehead, Joe Biden. So, it is not out of line for close students of the Biden crime family bribery scandals to suspect the worst, as such luminaries as Miranda Devine and Matt Gaetz.

Ms. Devine:

The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP. US attorney in the SDNY Damian Williams issued a menacing letter yesterday - Saturday - telling Judge Abrams to order Archer to go to jail immediately to serve a one year sentence for his fraud conviction.

The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP. US attorney in the SDNY Damian Williams issued a menacing letter yesterday - Saturday - telling Judge Abrams to… pic.twitter.com/Vl7A9Hdfy8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 30, 2023

Rep. Gaetz goes step further, charging criminality:

The DOJ is now actively committing the crime of obstructing a congressional investigation. @SpeakerMcCarthy @RepJamesComer @Jim_Jordan If Devin Archer isn’t in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this. Lmk - I’ll come back to Washington tomorrow to do this. Archer is in that chair or Garland is. Yield me the time and let me ask the questions. I’ll handle it from there.

The DOJ is now actively committing the crime of obstructing a congressional investigation. @SpeakerMcCarthy @RepJamesComer @Jim_Jordan



If Devin Archer isn’t in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this.… https://t.co/iL9RLBgHlf — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 30, 2023

For such a gambit to work, it would require a federal judge to work over the weekend and issue an order for the immediate imprisonment of Archer, and thereby risk fierce blowback for cooperating with an effort to silence a congressional witness of the highest profile (even as corporate media attempts to downplay the story).

It is unusual, though not unprecedented, for federal prosecutors to file motions with a court on a weekend, so suspicions are in order that a nefarious intent was at work. Bt if so, it was extraordinarily clumsy and counter productive. Deep State defender Politico writes:

On Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wrote to trial judge Ronnie Abrams and asked her to schedule a date for Archer to report to prison, after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals finalized an order days earlier upholding his one-year sentence. The court isn’t expected to make a decision before Archer will meet behind closed doors with the House Oversight Committee, meaning that even if the court ultimately sides with the request Archer wouldn’t have to report to prison before the meeting. And his attorney said in a statement that he will move forward with his planned appearance Monday. A spokesperson for the office of United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the filing or the timing of the letter. But according to the one-page letter, filed by assistant U.S. attorney Negar Tekeei, prosecutors had asked Archer’s attorney to recommend a reporting date in light of the Second Circuit ruling but were rebuffed. Archer’s counsel, according to the DOJ letter, said it was “premature” to set a sentencing date because Archer was considering further appeals and intended to raise an “error” in the sentencing process. Archer’s lawyer plans to file a response to the U.S. attorney’s demands by Wednesday. Matthew Schwartz, Archer’s attorney, also rejected the notion that there’s any connection between Archer’s tiff with the Justice Department and his potentially imminent jail time. “We are aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee,” Schwartz said in a statement. “To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation. In any case, Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators.”

As of the early hours of Monday, Judge Ronnie Abrams has not ordered Devon Archer to prison, so it seems likely this effort (if that’s what it was) was a stupid, doomed failure.

Update: The DOJ has issued a "clarification" that of course it never intended to block Archer's testimony.