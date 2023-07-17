Democrats pretending the ERA was ratified and is the 28th Amendment

According to The New York Times, Congressional Democrats are attempting to add the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the Constitution a half century after the states declined to ratify the proposal. How do they plan to do this, you ask? By introducing legislation stating that the ERA has, in fact, been ratified.

Brilliant! Just ignore reality and flat out lie. Via a legal document, yet!

While flat-out lying is by no means an unprecedented political tactic, the Democrats have recently made this their go-to ploy. Don’t like your gender? Just say you are a different one. Don’t care for the truth? Simply tell a bald-faced lie—or assert to the world that you are living your truth. Trump colluded with Russia! And Hunter’s laptop bears “all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.” The coronavirus certainly didn’t come from the Wuhan lab! We just need “two weeks to flatten the curve.” The planet’s going to spontaneously combust in 12 years! Our coastal cities will be underwater soon! “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” Biden is a nice, normal man. “I never had sex with that woman…not one time!” Etc., etc., ad nauseum.

If prevarication were an Olympic sport, and America’s Democrats a team, they would bring home the gold every four years without fail.

So, despite the fact that the ERA was never ratified, Democrat New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Democratic Missouri Representative Cori Bush recently introduced a proposal stating that the ERA has already been ratified as the 28th Amendment—and urging the National Archivist to certify and publish this fiction immediately.

Bush stated: “For us, it is already done. The E.R.A. is the 28th Amendment. We just need the archivist to publish it.”

Forget the inconvenient fact that it is given to the states to ratify amendments.

So, wake up, Republicans. If you want to defund Planned Parenthood and NPR—and eradicate the NEA—all you have to do is loudly and repeatedly aver, “For us, it is already done.”

After all, if you want to save “our democracy,” you can’t worry about adhering to democratic processes! Just damn your opponents and make it so!

The Gillibrand/Bush stunt almost certainly won’t work. (Although in this era of make-believe one can’t ever be 100% sure of anything.) Rather, Dems intend it to serve as yet another way to hurt Republicans politically by putting them further on defense regarding the issue of abortion. Therefore, this is effectively a political rather than a legal effort. Bush has essentially admitted as much, stating that the proposal is

…packed with potential to protect access to abortion care nationwide, defeat bans on gender-affirming health care, shore up marriage equality, eliminate the gender wage gap, help end the epidemic of violence against women and girls, and so much more.

Abortion care?” Is this like “death penalty care?” I am against abortions because the baby is innocent—and for the death penalty in certain extreme cases because mass murderers are not—but in neither case should the word “care” be used. Progressives want to change the meaning of words so they can control the narrative… so they can control everything else. If conservatives let them do so, they deserve what they get.

Democrats don’t really want to end “the epidemic of violence against women and girls.” That is nothing more than yet another bald-faced lie. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. (Which, of course, Democrats don’t recognize.) If they actually wanted to end the epidemic of “violence” against women and girls, they would be against abortion, against biological males in girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms (and on their sports teams), and against minor females having their breasts and genitals permanently removed without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

So, the never-ending clown show rolls on, with Democrats -- and their sycophants in the mainstream media -- gleefully mocking and marginalizing Main Street Americans.

There are only 27 Amendments to the Constitution of the United States. There is no 28th. And there can never be if the states and the people did/do not ratify it. There is, however, a First and a Second Amendment. Although the Democrats are attempting to pretend that these first two amendments don’t exist.

A question for Americans: will we opt for reality, truth, courage, and freedom… or a future entirely defined -- and deeply constrained -- by what progressive elites think of us?

Gaphic credit: PXfuel public domain