Dem bill in House seeks to scrub words ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ from federal law

Democrats understand the lessons of George Orwell’s 1984 and treat it as an instruction manual, not a warning. In his appendix to that book, titled “Principles of Newspeak,”

Orwell states that the “expression of unorthodox opinions” “was well-nigh impossible”. Even the statement, “Big Brother is ungood” could “not have been sustained by reasoned argument because the necessary words were not available”. Furthermore, the “concept of political equality no longer existed”. Newspeak is a linguistic tool to control people’s thought processes. Language is constantly reduced in an attempt to reduce thinking.

That is the sophisticated understanding behind:

The "Amend the Code for Marriage Equality Act," introduced by California Democrat Julia Brownley, [which] seeks to amend a number of existing laws by striking the terms "husband" and "wife" from their text. The proposed legislation moves to substitute the words with phrases such as "a married couple," "married person" and "person who has been, but is no longer, married to’’ depending on the context.

Rep. Bownley positions the bill as a response to (and attack on) the Supreme Court:

"Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that same-sex couples have the right to marry, there are many instances where the U.S. Code does not respect that constitutional right," Brownley said in a statement released on Friday. "Now more than ever, with an extreme Supreme Court and state legislatures rolling back the rights of the LGBTQ community, it is imperative that Congress showcases its commitment to supporting equality," she continued. "This common-sense bill will ensure that our federal code reflects the equality of all marriages by recognizing and acting upon the notion that the words in our laws have meaning and our values as a country are reflected in our laws."

But as Valerie Richardson notes in the Washington Times:

This isn’t the bill’s first rodeo. Ms. Brownley introduced the legislation in 2021, 2019 and 2017, carrying the torch for now-retired Rep. Lois Capps, California Democrat, who brought the bill in 2015. The 2021 bill had 39 cosponsors, all Democrats.

But of course. The Dems are following Orwell’s outline of the path toward totalitarian control. Make no mistake, if they win both Houses of Congress and the Oval Office in 2024 (or later), they will enact this bill. At first, federal code “including the Internal Revenue Code, Social Security Act, and Family and Medical Leave Act” will be changed to eliminate “husband” and “wife,” but that is only the prelude to an all-out campaign to demonize the terms as “hate speech” and “literal violence” and effectively forbid their use. Eventually, with people afraid to utter the terms, and with media purged of their use, they will become anachronisms, soon to be forgotten.

At that point, there will be no normal. Marriage is just a matter of pleasure and satisfaction, unrelated to the creation and nurture of new lives. And it will become more and more rare for people to enter into marriage in order to have children. Birth rates, already plummeting, will – in the countries that go along with this politically-driven fashion – fall even further, leaving control of the world in the hands of societies and civilizations which don’t embrace this madness: mainly Islamic and African.

As an emailer put it:

what sounds crazy and fringe today becomes California law tomorrow and then goes national before you know it and you've awakened to another layer of batsh*t crazy.

Photo credit: vargazs Pixabay license