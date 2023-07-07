Defunding the police: A dangerous and misguided approach

In recent years, there has been a growing movement to defund the police and redirect public resources away from traditional policing. Advocates argue that alternative systems can better address issues like mental health crises, traffic services, violent crime, gender-based violence, investigation services, and minor bylaw enforcement. While these arguments may seem compelling on the surface, it is important to examine the real-world consequences of defunding the police and the potential dangers it poses to public safety.

One of the primary arguments put forth is that police officers are ill equipped to handle mental health crises and that alternative community-based emergency services should be established. It is true that instances of police use of force in response to mental health emergencies can have tragic outcomes. However, it is important to recognize that police officers are often the first responders on the scene and are trained to handle a wide range of situations, including those involving mental health. By defunding the police, we risk removing a critical resource that can provide immediate assistance and protection in emergency situations. Instead, we should focus on improving police training and collaboration with mental health professionals to ensure more effective responses.

The notion that traffic services should be separated from the police is equally misguided. While it is true that police involvement in high-speed pursuits can sometimes lead to unintended harm, traffic enforcement plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety on our roads. By defunding the police, we risk creating a void that would make it difficult to enforce traffic laws and protect innocent lives. Instead, we should focus on enhancing police training and implementing stricter guidelines for pursuits to minimize the risks associated with high-speed chases.

Another argument often made in favor of defunding the police is that police officers do not prevent violence and that other professionals, such as social workers and forensic scientists, could effectively carry out investigations. While it is true that the police primarily respond to crimes that have already occurred, they play a vital role in investigating and apprehending criminals. Expecting social workers or other professionals to replace the expertise and capabilities of trained police investigators is unrealistic and would undermine the effectiveness of our criminal justice system. Instead, we should strive for better collaboration between law enforcement agencies and other professionals to ensure comprehensive and effective investigations.

Gender-based violence is a grave concern that must be addressed, but de-funding the police is not the solution. Police departments play a crucial role in responding to and investigating cases of gender-based violence. By de-funding the police, we risk diminishing the resources available to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable. Instead, we should focus on strengthening support systems within the police force, enhancing collaboration between law enforcement and victim support organizations, and improving training on gender sensitivity — including providing adequate counseling for male and female police officers who have been demoralized by the Defund the Police movement.

The argument that defunding the police would allow for better allocation of resources to address homelessness and poverty-related issues is misguided. While it is true that these social problems require attention, redirecting funds from the police to other programs does not guarantee better outcomes. Policing and addressing social issues are not mutually exclusive. We should strive for comprehensive solutions that involve both law enforcement and social service organizations working in tandem to address the root causes of homelessness and poverty.

Ultimately, the movement to defund the police has likely cost countless lives and has contributed to a poor self-image among police officers, leading to increased rates of depression and suicide. Police departments across the country are already facing recruitment and retention challenges, and defunding efforts only exacerbate these issues. Instead of dismantling the police, we should focus on improving accountability, transparency, and community engagement within law enforcement agencies. And this includes accountability and responsibility from within the ranks of organizations like Black Lives Matter, with a reminder that the lives of black police officers matter, as do all our heroes and heroines in the blue line.

In conclusion, the calls to defund the police are misguided and dangerous. We cannot simply discard a critical institution that plays a vital role in ensuring public safety. Instead, we should focus on reforms and improvements within the police force, while also strengthening collaboration with other professionals and organizations to address complex societal issues. Let us work together to build a safer and more just society, one that recognizes the importance of law enforcement in protecting and serving our communities.

Michael Letts is the founder of InVest USA, a not-for-profit organization donating chest protection to state and local police officers, particularly in areas where police departments have been defunded. Officer Letts has 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue.

Image: Tony Webster via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).