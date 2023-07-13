Christopher Wray beclowns himself

“Psychopaths are notorious for not answering the question posed them or for answering in a way that seems unresponsive to the question.” --Robert D. Hare, Without Conscience

Current corrupt FBI director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The man is as unscrupulous as his predecessor James Comey, as disingenuous and as willing to dissemble. He answered no questions in a straightforward manner but, as he has done before, replied evasively with the arrogance only a psychopath might have under duress.

While he most assuredly thinks he laughed his way out of that hearing, he most certainly revealed himself to be afflicted with some kind of mental disorder, the kind that explains how a person can lie, cheat and maybe even steal without blinking as eye and feel proud of himself for fooling “the people.”

He refused to admit to Rep. Marsha Blackburn that the Russia collusion hoax that the Obama/Biden cabal visited upon Trump was a hoax. It was. Everyone knows that by now. The Durham report, ineffectual as it was with regard to accountability, proved the despicable agenda to destroy President Trump began during the 2016 campaign and, once, to their dismay, he was elected, ramped up; it was illegitimate by every constitutional standard. Those who participated should be in prison. But they’re not.

Meanwhile, the wholly venal DOJ is doing everything in its power to see that Donald Trump is convicted of something, anything. Anything to keep him from being re-elected President.

Our system of justice, once the most revered in the world, has been corrupted beyond all reason. It has become something resembling Stalin’s NKVD. And what is so truly frightening is that AG Garland, Wray, DHS chief Mayorkas and their minions are not remotely embarrassed by their obviously extra-constitutional abuse of the law to silence their opponents. So secure in their positions of power, they fear no retaliation from our wholly unethical DOJ and/or FBI.

The US is now a police state, one in which those in power use that power to destroy their critics and political opponents.

Wray refused to admit to Congressman Matt Gaetz that the FBI has protected the Biden crime family, concealed the facts of their shakedown schemes and outright bribery that amounts to selling out the US to China. The man is a special breed of cat. He is clearly a malignant narcissist, comfortable lying, at ease with evasiveness.

He’s proud of himself; he smirks with delight at his talent for dissembling. He thinks he is fooling not just the members of the committee but the American people as well. In fact, most of us watching his deceitful performance found him contemptible. He is a Comey clone; narcissistic, arrogant and pretentious. He assumes he is worthy of respect and he is not. He is the kind of man the Founders warned against.

Never forget John Adams’ famous quote: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." The Comeys, the Wrays, the Mayorkases, the Bidens and their ilk are neither moral nor religious people, despite their claims to the contrary.

America is at a dangerous crossroads. The Democrat left has been consumed by the tenets of the WEF – we will “own nothing and be happy.” The totalitarian agenda has been wholly embraced by the globalist left. No Democrat, as the party is currently constituted, will dare express a dissenting word. Their leadership most likely has some kind of leverage over each and every one of them, for they do not deviate from the orders from headquarters. It seems not one of them has a moral core.

We can all see for ourselves the dire cost of dissent. Whistleblower Gal Luft has tried to bring the truth of the Biden family corruption to light and the vicious DOJ suddenly charges him with a potential hundred years of imprisonment! The horrific crimes perpetrated against anyone who happened to be present at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 is catastrophically un-American; more proof that we’ve become a police state.

Christopher Wray’s pathetic appearance before the Judiciary Committee was just more proof that our formerly revered system of justice has been corrupted beyond all reason, beyond all that is right and moral. Wray no doubt thinks he performed excellently; he bamboozled them all. But he did not. Anyone who watched his creepy act must now be more afraid for our nation than before.

A precious few Republicans properly grilled the man. The Democrats embarrassed themselves with their smarmy, obsequious praising of Wray, despite his responsibility for making the FBI the least trusted American law enforcement institution in history. Several of the Republicans brought up the polls that show the FBI is no longer respected and is, in fact, feared, but Wray let that fact roll off his shoulders like water off a duck. He could not have cared less. He has power and he means to use it to his own ends and to further the far left’s agenda. He is a sort of predator who walks among us.

“Psychopaths have a narcissistic and grossly inflated view of their self-worth and importance, a truly astounding egocentricity and sense of entitlement, and see themselves as the center of the universe, as superior beings who are justified in living according to their own rules. - Robert D. Hare

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab