Chinese Neurostrike weapons program designed to control brains… and the world

The Washington Times recently obtained a copy of a report by three open-source intelligence analysts stating that China’s People’s Liberation Army is developing high-technology weapons designed to disrupt brain functions and influence government leaders or entire populations.

Well, that would explain a lot, particularly the actions of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party in general.

The 12-page report is titled “Enumerating, Targeting and Collapsing the Chinese Communist Party’s Neurostrike Program.” It states that the newly designed weapons could be used to directly attack or control brains using microwave or other directed energy, via handheld guns or larger weapons firing electromagnetic beams. The intelligence analysts ominously added that the threat of China‘s brain warfare weapons being used prior to or during a future conflict is no longer theoretical.

To sum up and reiterate, the study noted: “Unknown to many, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have established themselves as world leaders in the development of neurostrike weapons,”

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in China. As did the freedom-killing response to it. The shocking fact that so many Americans and Westerners were more than willing to comply with mandates that were preposterous on their face and that could only result in the devastation of their jobs, dignities, and souls…suggests that the CCP’s Neurostrike Program was in place-- and utilized-- as early as 2020.

Graphic credit: TyrusTime Pixabay license