Can elections have integrity?

It seems as though the war over elections has been calibrated to destabilize our civil society. Never-ending skirmishes over source code, chain of custody, adjudication rates, tabulator errors, and improper funds have not elicited even a white thread of surrender from those who keep firing the same tired bullet: "election-denier." All with sufficient commitment to fairness to learn these terms, regardless of party, appear destined to battle to our mutual deaths. What a victory for those who seek to destroy America.

The fight over "Election Integrity" is like the "War on Drugs." It is a hopeless conundrum planted before us, a rabbit hole big enough to swallow the nation, and coincidentally all our tax dollars. Simply stated, an election is incapable of firmly adhering to a code of moral values. Only people can do that.

There are two kinds of elections in America, by law (Title III, Sec. 301 [a][5]):

1. Accurate.

2. Invalid.

It gets better. To be accurate, elections must meet extremely stringent standards established under federal law by the "election deniers" of 2000: Democrats. The allowable error rate in a federal election, in order for that election to be valid and therefore certifiable, is 1/10,000,000 ballot positions or 1/125,000 ballots (see 3.2.1). According to the federal election assistance commission that set this legal standard, "this rate is set at a sufficiently stringent level such that the likelihood of voting system errors affecting the outcome of an election is exceptionally remote even in the closest of elections." When it comes to federal elections, there are no honest mistakes.

New York's 2020 general election provides countless fine examples of how this standard is being ignored. With a claim of 8.6 million votes cast, the board of elections is allowed grace regarding exactly 69 ballots. Yet the NYSVoter database, the official registration record according to the law (Title III, Sec. 303 [a][1][A]), shows 740,000+ votes cast by registration records that are illegal or invalid.

Although the furor of our current election war may be more vicious than ever, it's not exactly new. On May 14, 1888, the United States Supreme Court issued an opinion, regarding an election matter in Indiana, that included this clarifying language:

Congress seeks by this statute to guard the election of members of Congress against any possible unfairness by compelling, under its pains and penalties, everyone concerned in holding the election to a strict and scrupulous observance of every duty devolved upon him while so engaged. ... The evil intent consists in disobedience to the law. (In re Coy, 127 U.S. 731)

Could this be the reason for the steadfast resistance of election officials across America to grant access to public records that, by definition, belong to the people? Are they hiding culpability for a poor or unsavory effort behind a slew of ad hominem attacks?

The forensic voter roll analysis done by NY Citizens Audit exemplifies this pattern as well as any. Having discovered that New York's 2020 general election was certified with 338,000 more votes than voters, dedicated patriots proceeded to blanket the state with this and many other stunning truths inconvenient to the boards of elections. Simply by using the three-minute allowance for public comments at town board meetings, NY Citizens Audit has provided over 35 hours of election education to a targeted audience invested in American civics: local government officials and town board attendees. Two hundred towns in New York have been treated to a public reading of NY Citizens Audit's "Resolution for an Audit of New York's 2022 General Election." Dozens have signed on in support.

Instead of honorably producing their legally required auditable records proving NY Citizens Audit's grave error, election officials have attacked. The honest, peer-reviewed effort of over 2,000 volunteers is "malicious (p.12)." The Ontario County board of elections went so far as to claim that "all data provided by this group has been debunked by our peers." That may prove to be an unfortunate turn of phrase, since the data NY Citizens Audit reviewed was provided by the boards of elections in response to FOIA requests. Meanwhile, the nearby Oneida County board of elections suffered a clerical error this spring in which they forgot to hold an election.

As Thomas Paine famously quoted, "In America, the LAW is King." It turns out elections have to obey the law, too, which depends on the integrity of our election officials. And spare me the arguments about speed limits being broken every day, or three-letter agents abandoning their oaths. The single foundational principle of our nation is government by consent. If we abandon this as hopeless, we abandon freedom. Election officials who played umpire in 2020 and 2022, treating our elections like playoff games, can't be allowed a third try.

Marly Hornik is launching United Sovereign Americans to collaborate with election research teams in bringing valid claims, and for public education. To volunteer, please email mh@auditny.com.

Image: cagdesign, via Pixabay, Pixabay License.