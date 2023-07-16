California assembly passes affirmative action in sentencing law

Out here in the lunatic state, the lunatics are lunaticking new lunacies.

Here's the latest scheme from California's State Assembly to ensure "justice" in sentencing criminals of all colors to the can.

According to the Washington Examiner:

A little-known bill that passed the California State Assembly in May would make liberal victimhood ideology the law of the land in the state. The state Senate is now considering Assembly Bill 852, which would require judges to “consider the disparate impact on historically disenfranchised and system-impacted populations” when deciding prison sentences. Consistent with the view that statistical disparities are automatic evidence of a racist system, judges would be giving black convicts lighter punishments than white convicts for the same crimes. The two-paragraph bill does not specify how a judge may arrive at the conclusion that a black convict is oppressed. It only tells judges to “rectify the racial bias that has historically permeated our criminal justice system.” It’s unclear what, if anything, would limit this wide discretion.

It will probably pass in the state Senate, too.

What fresh hell is this? In an actual justice system, punishments would be doled out according to the crime. The color of the perpetrator would be irrelevant. All defendants would be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Commit a murder, go to prison.

Anything else is not justice, just affirmative action in a creepy new form, as if there were some kind of competition as to who wins a spot in prison, just as there's competition to win college placements and the white candidates would come out with more "beds" than they did earlier owing to disparate impact. Talk about skewing white.

What's bad about this is that it's not about justice, and it's not going to solve any problems connected with black criminals.

Yes, there are higher numbers of black criminals for some crimes, not because of the justice system but because of factors that preceded the committing of crimes.

There are problems within the black family -- such as fatherless homes and families that never formed, leaving young men with no role models and no one to look up to to try to measure up to. There's an overuse of foster care, which an astonishingly high number of prisoners (more than half) have some kind of experience in. There also are crappy public schools which black children are forced into and not allowed out of through educational vouchers that Democrats have nixed, which also impacts the crime rate, given that learning to read helps children build empathy for others, something that is entirely opaque to people who turn to crime. There's also the appalling popular culture, where criminality is glorified and women are viewed as sex objects and prostitutes. Tell us again that that doesn't affect the crime rate. There's also blue-city failure to prosecute criminality in black communities as it happens -- meaning, children are exposed to criminals and crime that they should be protected from. Any and all of these things affect the crime rate in the black community much more than the justice system which is the end of the road for this terrible disintegration of social norms. The bottom line is that it's not the justice system that's at the root of the problem here -- it's social maladies that should be addressed at much more elemental levels that explains the disparity in crime rates among black, brown, white, and other communities.

If affirmative action is introduced in sentencing, it's downright scary who the victims are going to be -- not whitey in his suburbs, though there will be problems there -- but the black community itself, which will see no justice at all for the amount of crime committed in their communities. Most crime is black-on-black crime, so the picture that would emerge here would be of an innocent black family which had a family member assaulted or murdered would see the black perpetrator walk from his crimes because too many other black criminals would already be in the can and racial "balancing" in prison populations would be the priority.

What a horrible picture that would be. Black criminals would get a "get out of jail free card" from the state as if not enough had already been given in this age of Soros prosecutors, and their black victims would be treated to more crime from the criminals who have already preyed on their communities. That sounds like a recipe for vigilantism. No affirmative action for the victims of these crimes.

If for nothing else, black community leaders should object strongly to this awful law, which goes against any sense of individual responsibility for one's actions. It creates a freak system of law conditioned on group identities and their "representation," with no role whatsoever for the personal accountability and social capital that makes communities strong.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License