Boston’s black, female, and socialist council member, drove illegally…and crashed her car

There’s a sense of entitlement among the left’s victim classes—and the more victim boxes they check, the more entitled they are. The same is true when they prove their leftist virtue. This leads too many of them to believe that the law doesn’t apply to them. Such was the case with Kendra Lara, the first black socialist elected to Boston’s City Council. Despite having an unregistered and uninsured car, and a revoked license, she plopped her seven-year-old son in the car and went for a ride that ended with her crashing into a house.

One of the most fascinating concepts (at least I think so) is something called “moral hazard.” The name is not illuminating. It sounds like a casino game where you throw your virtue into the pot when your bet.

In fact, “moral hazard” refers to the risks people run when they are dependent on someone else’s moral behavior. As Britannica explains, “Moral hazard arises when two or more parties form an agreement or contractual relationship and the arrangement itself provides the incentive for misbehavior by insuring one party against responsibility.”

In the unwritten contract that is American civil life, moral hazard plays out when people who feel that they are morally superior believe that they don’t need to follow the rules. For example, people who have cars with lots of safety features assume that this makes them better drivers…so they drive more dangerously. When you add in moral superiority, it gets worse. A decade ago, it turned out that Prius drivers were just as bad as BMW drivers. The latter had long been famed for arrogance on the road because they drive an expensive status symbol, but why were the former so bad?

Image: Kendra Lara. YouTube screen grab.

Well, it turned out that Priuses were also viewed as status cars. That wasn’t because they showed wealth; it was because they showed moral superiority.

Armed with that superiority, the Prius drivers proved to be just as rude and aggressive as those who drove the BMWs. The moral hazard arose because, in the unspoken contractual relationship that demands good faith when people interact in public, those who believe themselves morally superior also think that absolves them from the rules.

So, that’s a long introduction to why the story of Kendra Lara, the Boston City Council’s first black, female, socialist member, is so compelling. After all, Lara has two victim points (black and female) and one moral superiority point (socialist). The world is her oyster, and she’s got the car crash to prove it:

A controversial, defund-the-police Boston City Councilor crashed her car into a house, injuring herself and her 7-year-old son. Kendra Lara, 33, was driving with a “revoked license” in an unregistered car without insurance and an expired inspection sticker and her son, Zaire, was not in a booster seat at the time of the crash, according to a police report obtained by The Post. Zaire was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital where he received “several stitches” and is expected to be all right, her office said in a statement quoted by the Boston Globe.

There is no word on whether she was intoxicated. Also, if you’re from a state other than Massachusetts and wonder what the rules are for her son, here’s what Massachusetts’ Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has to say:

All children riding in passenger motor vehicles must be in a federally approved child passenger restraint that is properly fastened and secured according to the manufacturer's instructions until they are 8 years old OR over 57 inches tall.

So, unless Zaire is almost 5’ tall as a seven-year-old, he had to be in a booster seat.

According to the same NY Post article linked above, Lara hit the house after she swerved to avoid hitting a car. But even if the accident wasn’t her fault, the fact that she was an unlicensed driver in an unregistered car without insurance all points to someone who’s pretty darn sure that the laws don’t apply to her—so everyone else on the road, including her helpless son, had better watch out.

By the way, in terms of the rules not applying to her, it’s not just laws she ignores; it’s moral strictures, too. Again, from the NY Post:

In addition to reports, backed up by posts Lara has made on Twitter, that she supports the defunding of police and the abolition of prisons, she also lives in income restricted housing meant for people with lower salaries, according to several accounts. She was also the subject of a vulgar tape circulating for the past five months that apparently shows Owen Thomas, a Boston charter school teacher, talking happily about having just completed a sex act with the public official.

Our country can only decline when people with values such as Lara’s are elected to government. Let’s hope this trend ends before America does.