Border czar Kamala Harris beclowns herself trying to answer a reporter's question about migrant surge

Border czar Kamala Harris had nothing but criticism for red-state governors who move illegal border crossers to sanctuary cities and states in order to take some of the social services burden off from their own states.

Here she was, explaining it all out to an ABC News correspondent:

KAMALA HARRIS on illegal immigration: "If you want to deal with the problem, then do it, if you are a leader, by participating in the solution." pic.twitter.com/BNTy2Jip11 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2023

The explanation was so bad RNC Research was using it as an entertainment tweet for the edification of their fellow Republicans.

ABC News Interviewer: Busloads of migrants have been dropped off right at your doorstep by some GOP red states. Despite those tactics, you do have Republicans who are largely making inroads with Latino voters, and there are many critics, some within your own party, who say that there are some within your own party, who say that there's more that your administration should be doing on the migration front. Do they have a point? Kamala: So, first of all, let's agree that people should not ... be the pawns in a political game. Human beings, should not be treated as pawns, in a political game. What is happening in terms of sending these migrants, most of whom have flee (sic) great harm, and sending them across the country, for the sake of some political showmanship, is just irresponsible. If you want to deal with the problem, then, do it if you are a leader, by participating in the solution.

That sounds like gibberish, and based on what's intelligible from it, doesn't answer the reporter's question.

She laughably accuses Republican red-state governors with using the migrants as pawns, even though the trips to other states are entirely voluntary. As Nick Arama points out at RedState:

First, the Biden team has sent people all over the country, including flying them into Westchester, NY, in the dead of night. So they’re mad when states did what they were already doing? Harris didn’t seem to care when their administration was doing this. They didn’t care if border towns and other cities were being overwhelmed. They only started paying some attention after governors did things like this to draw attention to the magnitude of the problem and how overwhelmed they are.

So the hypocrisy here, in pointing out that others were doing what the Biden administration is already doing, is little short of breath-taking.

Harris also claimed that the migrants were fleeing great harm, which is nonsense, given that most of their asylum cases are rejected in immigration courts, and many migrants fail to show up to their appointments. Based on statements the migrants themselves have given to reporters, they are looking for a better life, with some having already obtained asylum in other countries and now simply country-shopping for bigger benefit packages and better paid jobs. Even that doesn't cover the waterfront, given that some are looking for better opportunities to commit crimes, if the numbers of arrests seen are any indication, and others still are looking for easier benefits without working at all. Harm? What is she talking about? Some of these guys are the actual harm-ers, making life hellish in places like Honduras and Venezuela and now moving on to the states to prey on our locals.

Lastly, she babbles something about "being part of the solution," which is strange and vaguely defined stuff. What's the solution everyone must bow down to?

In any case, that insulting statement about being the solution would be news to Democrats such as New York's mayor, Eric Adams, who has sought federal help for his migrant influx which has strained city resources. He's actually trying to find the solution in a way that Harris is not.

How, exactly, is Eric Adams supposed to be part of "the solution," other than by rolling over and taking it, when he can't get the administration's attention?

What Harris didn't do was address the ABC News reporter's actual questions -- about how the GOP is making inroads with Latino voters, for one, despite the GOP governor actions against illegal immigration, and the fact that now there are many Biden-Harris administration critics even from the Democrat side of the spectrum, mostly leading deep blue cities that are running out of resources fast, based on all the new migrant demands for services.

What is her solution?

Harris just seemed to recite a canned parody of an answer, as if distantly remembering it from some training session with her handlers, and not listening to what the reporter was asking.

No wonder she's a figure of fun. Not only does she not have the chops to solve the immigration crisis, she can't even answer simple questions about it.

More and more, it looks obvious that she's not ready for political, or any other, prime time.

Image: Twitter screen shot