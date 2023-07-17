« Sound of Freedom box office receipts soar 37% in second weekend of release
July 17, 2023

Black Georgia state rep who left the Democrat party reveals shockingly racist blowback from disappointed donkeys

By Thomas Lifson

A few days ago Georgia State Representative Meisha Mainor, an African American who represents a deep blue district, announced her decision to leave the party of slavery and become a Republican.  

 

 

That was certainly a courageous move, and in response, Rep. Mainor has been subject to a campaign of abuse, much of it horrifyingly racist. The party of slavery, despite its rhetoric of decrying “systemic racism,” remains committed to a perspective of black inferiority (requiring the lower standards of affirmative action for blacks to advance, for instance) and dependence on them for perpetual subsidy in order to achieve economic parity.

Evidence that racism is at the heart of the Democrats’ political doctrine was not slow in appearing on Twitter. And rather than cowering in fear or retreating into self-pity, Rep. Mainor has shared her responses to the appalling reactions she has received.

Most are so disgusting that I don’t even want to embed them here. You can see a collection of them here at Conservative Firing Line. But here is one sample. (I wonder what Haitian immigrant Karine Jean-Pierre would have to say about it?)

 

 

Photo credit: Twitter

