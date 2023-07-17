Black Georgia state rep who left the Democrat party reveals shockingly racist blowback from disappointed donkeys

A few days ago Georgia State Representative Meisha Mainor, an African American who represents a deep blue district, announced her decision to leave the party of slavery and become a Republican.

My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party.



I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one.



I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own. pic.twitter.com/q3snDGejCN — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 11, 2023

That was certainly a courageous move, and in response, Rep. Mainor has been subject to a campaign of abuse, much of it horrifyingly racist. The party of slavery, despite its rhetoric of decrying “systemic racism,” remains committed to a perspective of black inferiority (requiring the lower standards of affirmative action for blacks to advance, for instance) and dependence on them for perpetual subsidy in order to achieve economic parity.

Evidence that racism is at the heart of the Democrats’ political doctrine was not slow in appearing on Twitter. And rather than cowering in fear or retreating into self-pity, Rep. Mainor has shared her responses to the appalling reactions she has received.

Most are so disgusting that I don’t even want to embed them here. You can see a collection of them here at Conservative Firing Line. But here is one sample. (I wonder what Haitian immigrant Karine Jean-Pierre would have to say about it?)

Dear Florida Democrat,

Sorry you feel this way about Black Americans & Haitians. Democrats have a long unfavorable relationship with Haitians, your sentiment isn’t surprising. I pray you find support at the Univ of Central Florida for your hate and anger. https://t.co/mJKyY6Z8XQ pic.twitter.com/qPGXZjWtr3 — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 16, 2023

Photo credit: Twitter