Biden’s pooches remind us of the saying that people and their dogs are alike

I am a dog person. I adore dogs and consider both dogs and humans incredibly lucky that, about 40,000 years ago, they made a pact to look out for each other. Interestingly, when you match humans to their dogs, they tend to take on each other’s traits. This isn’t just in looks but also in personality. Friendly people usually have friendly dogs, while nasty people have nasty dogs. And that brings me to the White House dogs.

It’s amazing how often dogs and their owners look and act alike. (This funny site would match people and random dogs who looked surprisingly alike.) Videos show even more strongly how dogs want to ally themselves with their humans:

It's also no surprise when the mean neighbor has an aggressive dog when that occasionally goes beyond barking and heads straight into biting territory.

In the White House, the mean neighbor is Joe Biden. After all, Democrats boast about how vicious he is, apparently to show that he’s conscious and he cares:

Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.

Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast. The president's admonitions include: "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

That nasty behavior, of course, has been on public display for decades:

Of course, as he’s slipped into dementia, Biden’s nastiness has gone into hyperdrive (and note how often he smiles before attacking, which is a weird tell):

And then there was this:

I can’t believe this is a real photograph. It depicts the president of our nation, as he took to the airwaves and spoke about his fellow citizens as if they were sewer rats. pic.twitter.com/bWYxHJfqTa — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 2, 2022

Recognizing that Biden is a truly mean person, it makes perfect sense that yet another White House dog is exceptionally vicious, to the point of biting people:

President Biden’s nearly 2-year-old German shepherd Commander bit seven people in a four-month period after former first dog Major was ousted from the White House over similar aggressive behavior, according to internal Secret Service communications reviewed by The Post. The shocking spate of incidents involving Commander — none of them previously reported — mirrors attacks involving Major, who the White House says was given to family friends after biting many Secret Service members in 2021. In the most serious documented incident involving Commander, the White House physician’s office on Nov. 3, 2022, referred a bitten Secret Service uniformed officer to a local hospital for treatment after the dog clamped down on their arm and thigh, according to emails released under the Freedom of Information Act to conservative legal group Judicial Watch.

German shepherds can be absolutely lovely and loving animals if they have an owner who trains them to be polite. But for the Biden family, “nice” and “polite” don’t seem to be operative concepts. And so, we have a perfect case of like master, like dog.

Image YouTube screen grab (cropped)