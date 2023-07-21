Biden's minions target gas generators

Is there anything Joe Biden and his greenie paymasters won't try to take away from us?

Issues & Insights has found a doozy of a new item they're targeting for taking away from us -- gas-powered generators, which are used in the event of blackouts:

When the power goes out, most of us just have to wait until it’s restored to get back to our normal lives. In the meantime, as we wander through a dark house flipping useless switches out of habit, we make sure we don’t open the refrigerator and we put off anything we had planned that requires us to burn electricity. The more-prepared among us, though, buy fossil-fuel-powered generators to avoid interruptions Their future, though, is in doubt. The Biden administration wants those generators to go the way of the incandescent light bulb. “Just months after a Biden-appointed regulator teased a ban on gas stoves, the administration is working to enact a rule that would prohibit the manufacturing of nearly all portable gas generators on the U.S. market,” the Washington Free Beacon reported earlier this week.

The legality of this is amazingly questionable. They're literally ruling by "rules" to enact vast declines in our standard of living, taking away our freedom of what we can buy for our basic energy needs because global warming.

It's bee ess. In place such as California, the grid has been so battered by greenie requirements for energy production blackouts are expected and inevitable.

The Los Angeles Times has even put out a piece for its establishment buddies, with this lede:

What’s more important: Keeping the lights on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or solving the climate crisis?

Naturally, their activist-writer goes back and forth but eventually seems to ask what's a few blackouts to end global warming (which these green energy mandates won't do):

After reporting on clean energy for most of the last decade, I’ve increasingly come to the conclusion that solving climate change will require sacrifices — even if only small ones — for the sake of the greater good. Those might include lifestyle changes such as driving less or eating less meat. They might also include accepting that large-scale solar farms will destroy some wildlife habitat, and that rooftop solar panels — despite their higher costs — have an important role to play in cleaning up the grid. Maybe learning to live with more power outages shouldn’t be one of those sacrifices. But at the same time, we might not have a choice.

These aren't small sacrifices. These are moving the U.S. to the energy reliability of Venezuela or eastern Nigeria.

Generators in particular are a bad one to target as they are used in emergenies, that's right, emergencies, and as emergencies, that means people die if they don't have them. That could be the electricity needed to power a life-saving medical device, or the electricity to keep a resident from baking in his own home during a heat wave, or freezing to death in some mountain redoubt during a snow-in and Arctic-cold swoopdown. They may be the difference between food in the fridge or no food at all.

But none of these factors seem to bother the Bidenites, who are already on record as wanting to take away our flush toilets, our incandescent light bulbs, our gas stoves, our meat supply and now our generators.

What they want is for those things to be reserved for the very rich, as they are in third world countries where elites live high on the hog, while the rest of us live like the locals do in the shantytowns of Caracas. And worse still, they want us to eat bugs to prove our virtue.

It's madness, and this 'rule-making' goes way beyong making rules, to interfering with progress itself. It is a sign of a too-powerful government that has usurped the power of the people. It's time to get rid of this corrupt regime or watch people die in heat.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License