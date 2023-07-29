Biden's Inaugural Address was a big, fat lie

From President Biden's Inaugural Address, January 20, 2021 (the single-sentence paragraphs are from the original text):

Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause. Uniting to fight the common foes we face: Anger, resentment, hatred. Extremism, lawlessness, violence. Disease, joblessness, hopelessness. With unity we can do great things. Important things.

President Biden pledged "Unity" in his Inaugural address, but see his call immediately following the words "uniting our people": "uniting to fight the common foes we face." Now, two and a half years after the Biden inauguration, the Biden/Garland persecution by prosecution of former president Donald J. Trump makes it obvious that for the incumbent regime, the major "foe" is political opposition. Further, an administration that respected diversity of political viewpoint would not pressure social media platforms to censor conservative opinion under the false label "disinformation." For the incumbent regime, "disinformation" is the term used to silence dissent.

For the incumbent regime, a second presidential term for Donald J. Trump is intolerable for fear that it will prove to the American people that the founding concept of liberty is in the best interest of the country, not the repressive totalitarianism that the incumbent regime would impose on the American people.

A few days following the Biden inaugural, the House of Representatives brought a second impeachment charge against former president Trump. (How does Congress try to remove from office a president who, days before, peacefully let office?) Mr. Biden did nothing to stop this bizarre abuse of legislative power. Nor did he stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi from trashing House rules and due process to create a select House committee consisting of fiercely anti-Trump members. Nor did Mr. Biden deter his Justice Department (never was it President Trump's Justice Department) from weaponizing its powers to hold perceived political foes for lengthy, intolerable periods of pre-trial detention.

News, recently, of additional charges against Mr. Trump consequent to the unprecedented raid, a year ago, by armed agents of the FBI on the residence of a former president — plus the likelihood of a Washington, D.C.–based indictment of Mr. Trump, and, in addition, another, spurious, Trump indictment in Fulton County, Georgia — make it obvious that the "unity" Mr. Biden called for in his Inaugural Address is the unity demanded by the ruthless, power-hungry head of totalitarian regime.

Peter Navarro, a former top aide to President Trump who has been targeted by the Despotic Clique, recently wrote about the repressive nature of the Biden administration. His observations were picked up by The Washington Times, July 25.

Mr. Navarro warns that President Biden's repressive policies could lead the country into civil war. May G-d and the spirit of America liberty prevent that from happening. But, to quote my late father, Sol Zukerman, "no good will come" to America if the incumbent president is not thwarted from using the word "unity" to cover-up his totalitarian goals.

Bear in mind the admonition to an inquirer from Benjamin Franklin, who remarked, famously, that the Constitutional Convention had established a Republic, "if you can keep it."

Here are the opening paragraphs of Mr. Navarro's description, from personal experience, with the "toxic" Biden administration. His observations, in toto, deserve serious consideration by the American people, including House and Senate Republicans, who want to "keep" our Republic:

Roughly half of Republicans and over one-third of Democrats believe our country is on the brink of civil war. If such an unthinkable war breaks out, it will be the Democrats' fault. In their quest for power, radical elements within the Democratic Party have abandoned any pretense of fairness, tolerance and justice. In their "woke" new world, Democratic strategists use unscrupulous tactics to skew our election system even as weaponized bureaucracies like the Department of Justice, FBI, and National Archives now under Democratic control seek to destroy the Republican Party and its de facto leader, former President Donald Trump. For more than 200 years, Americans lived in a world of paper ballots with strict ID and signature match procedures where only legal votes counted. Today, through bends in the law and sleight of hand by Democratic secretaries of state, Democrats have created a "stuff the ballot box" world where absentee and mail-in voting, universal voting, automatic voter registration, drop boxes, ballot harvesting and relaxed signature match procedures have blown open the doors to fraud. The Democrats' persecution and prosecutions of Mr. Trump and his advisers are equally toxic to our democracy. Never did I imagine in January 2017, when I entered the White House to serve my country, that virtually everyone I would share a foxhole with — along with the president himself — would be assaulted with indictment after indictment and subpoena after subpoena, not just by DOJ but also by big-city prosecutors and blue state attorneys general. The Democrats' lawfare goal is to convict Mr. Trump of anything that will prevent him from running for president or serving if he wins. As Stalin's deputy premier Beria once boasted: "Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime."

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.