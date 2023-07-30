Are the Chinese planning the ultimate bloodless war against the US?

If you could plan the perfect war, it would be one that would completely destroy your enemy without any cost to your troops or infrastructure. Two recent news reports could be read to mean that China is preparing precisely that kind of war against the United States.

The first story to break was that, back in March, investigators discovered a Chinese-linked bio lab in Reedley, California, near Fresno. This wasn’t just a rogue blood test operation. Instead, it was a bioweapon delight:

Reedley officials and personnel from CDPH and FCDPH executed a warrant on March 16 to inspect the warehouse at 850 I Street. According to a declaration from Humero Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health, which was filed in superior court, investigators discovered that one room of the warehouse was used to produce COVID-19 and pregnancy tests. In other rooms, investigators found blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples. They also found thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids. “That’s when we found the mice,” said Zieba. Image: Secret biolab in Reedley. Government photos Over 900 mice were located at the facility. Court documents identify Wang Zhaolin as the Prestige representative onsite during the investigation. Zhaolin informed the investigators that “these mice were genetically engineered to catch and carry the COVID-19 virus.” Court documents describe the conditions under which the mice were housed as “inhumane.” [snip] Court documents confirm the CDC found potentially infectious agents at the location. These included both bacterial and viral agents, including: chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5 and rubella. The CDC also found samples of malaria.

That’s bad, but it gets worse. The lab was conveniently located near a major American naval base:

And if that isn’t enough to make you very worried, the Biden administration has a little Chinese malware problem that can disable American military operations. The New York Times reports:

The Biden administration is hunting for malicious computer code it believes China has hidden deep inside the networks controlling power grids, communications systems and water supplies that feed military bases in the United States and around the world, according to American military, intelligence and national security officials. The discovery of the malware has raised fears that Chinese hackers, probably working for the People’s Liberation Army, have inserted code designed to disrupt U.S. military operations in the event of a conflict, including if Beijing moves against Taiwan in coming years. The malware, one congressional official said, was essentially “a ticking time bomb” that could give China the power to interrupt or slow American military deployments or resupply operations by cutting off power, water and communications to U.S. military bases. But its impact could be far broader, because that same infrastructure often supplies the houses and businesses of ordinary Americans, according to U.S. officials.

In the modern era, that’s the perfect war: Disable your opponent’s troops physically by bioengineering diseases that will kill or just incapacitate them, and lock down the computer systems on which every aspect of military operations depends. If you really want to go to town, you also use malware to take down the internet. Trump came late in the game to the concept of hardening our infrastructure and didn’t have time to make it happen…and Biden, of course, hasn’t tried at all.