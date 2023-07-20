A stirring speech to Congress from Israel's president

According to the Jewish calendar, yesterday was the first day of the Jewish month of Av, beginning a period of intense mourning as Jews remember and commemorate multiple tragedies in different eras that befell the Jewish people over 2,500 years ago over a period of three weeks, including several wars with enemies culminating in the destruction of both temples on the same day, years apart, nine days later.

And so it was especially significant that yesterday, speaking eloquently to a joint session of Congress attended by most of the senators and representatives, Israeli president Yitzhak (Isaac) Herzog honored the occasion

to celebrate 75 years of Israeli independence with our greatest partner and friend, the United States of America. ... The people of Israel are grateful to no end for the ancient promise fulfilled and for the friendship we have formed.

(By the way, not to be confused with Israel's elected prime minister, Binyamin [Benjamin] Netanyahu. Under Israel's parliamentary system of government, the president is a non-partisan, unifying figure on issues both in his country and abroad. Also, nine "progressive" Democrat House members, plus Sen. Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.], progressively once again closed their minds by their deliberate non-attendance.)

Thanking both the Republicans, led by speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R), and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for U.S. support, Herzog noted the mutual cooperation and resulting mutual benefits for the two countries: "When the United States is strong, Israel is stronger. And when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure." So "it is time to design the next stage of our evolving friendship and our growing partnership together." "Thank you, dear members of Congress, for your support of Israel throughout history, and at this critical moment in time."

An important element of this partnership presently is combating Iran, whose potential for nuclear terror is not confined to Israel.

Let there be no doubt: Iran does not strive to attain nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Iran is building nuclear capabilities that pose a threat to the stability of the Middle East and beyond. Every country or region controlled or infiltrated by Iran has experienced utter havoc. Allowing Iran to become a nuclear threshold state — whether by omission or by diplomatic commission — is unacceptable.

Plus so much more.

On the President Trump (R)–initiated Abraham Accords:

The peace which the United States brokered between Israel and its neighbors has revolutionized the Middle East. The historic peace treaties with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have demonstrated the many blessings of opting out of the cycle of war.

But the so-called Palestinians (Arab Muslims) regretfully have shown no willingness for peace:

My deep yearning is for Israel to one day make peace with our Palestinian neighbors. Over the years, Israel has taken bold steps towards peace and made far-reaching proposals to our Palestinian neighbors. Notwithstanding the deep political differences, and the numerous challenges that surround Israeli-Palestinian relations, and I do not ignore them, but it should be clear that one cannot talk about peace while condoning or legitimizing terror, implicitly or explicitly. True peace cannot be anchored in violence....(snip) At the same time, successful terror attacks are celebrated, terrorists are glorified, and their families are financially rewarded for every Israeli they attack. This is inconceivable. It is a moral disgrace. Terror is not a bump in the road. Terror is hatred and bloodshed. It contradicts humanity's most basic principles of peace. Israel cannot and will not tolerate terror, and we know that in this we are joined by the United States of America.

He concluded his address with a Hebrew eternal truth — despite all, "Am Yisrael Chai," the Jewish People live — finishing with "God bless the State of Israel, and God bless the United States of America."

As it had numerous times during his fact-filled, solid, inspiring speech, Congress and other invited guests rose once again for another standing ovation.

Yes, President Herzog, may "God bless the State of Israel and God bless the United States of America."

