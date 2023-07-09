A French Algerian explains the riots there clearly and concisely

For the most part, the American media aren’t much interested in the riots consuming France. But since images of burning cars and buildings are too dramatic to ignore, and because it is the height of the tourist season in a European destination favored by American travelers, they have had to acknowledge them now and then. Mostly, the death of a youth at the hands of police is cited as the cause, and comparisons are drawn to the George Floyd riots that began in Minneapolis and spread throughout our country.

More sophisticated American commentators mentioned the word “jihad,” acknowledging what the left refuses to admit, that the Koran and other Islamic scripture and respected commentary authorizes violence against nonbelievers, aka, “infidels, whenever it is advantageous to the spread of Islam.

But leave it to a man-in-the-street Frenchman of Algerian origin, one of millions of people in France descended from Muslims who immigrated from the former colony that violently achieved independence, to lay out the stark reality of where this is headed, with no theological complications.

French Algerian states the goal of the French intifada is to "colonize" the French. pic.twitter.com/Kq0loLu1BZ — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) July 8, 2023

Since the young man does not mention religion, it can’t be “Islamophobia” to point out where this vision of the current insurrection is heading. He is all about vengeance, a powerful motive in human life, albeit one which leftists, who clothe themselves in the garments of lofty ideals like “equity” and “justice,” are loath to admit.

Stepping back from the immediate circumstances in France, those of us who are the products of Western Civilization must face an uncomfortable reality. We have dominated the planet for almost four centuries, thanks to the military might that grew out of the scientific and technological revolutions with their origins in the Renaissance and Enlightenment. Gunpower, firearms and cannons, and later steam engines, airplanes, and other industrial/technology marvels enabled Westerners to impose their will on other peoples, colonizing and otherwise humiliating them. Resentments are natural, and the desire for vengeance, rarely expressed as clearly as the young man above, is an understandable if not noble consequence.

I have long warned that China, which with great justification regarded itself as THE most sophisticated and meritorious civilization under Heaven until the Opium Wars vanquished its claim to power, has every reason to harbor these sentiments of revenge in its quest to shape a Sino-centric world order.

But China, like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, has successfully adapted to the technologies created by Western Civilization, and is suffering the same demographic consequence: population decline. It turns out that wealth and ease do not foster growing populations, but rather single-child or childless families, and substantial numbers of people who do not wish to reproduce, who remain single or who enter same sex relationships that are biologically sterile.

Meanwhile, the very Western-origin technologies making long distance travel convenient and cheap, along with the demographic collapse of prosperous societies in Europe, North America, and East Asia, has unleashed a tidal wave of immigration from poor countries into most of the rich countries, with the exception of East Asia, where Japan is already enduring the process of population collapse with the accompanying graying of the age structure, with South Korea, Taiwan and China not far behind. These countries with civilizational roots in Confucianism are not as open to immigration as their rich Western counterparts.

Thus, the world a few decades from now will be composed of far more people with cultural origins in societies that have resisted adaptation to the building blocks of mass prosperity. Some of these will be residents of the historically Western countries like Sweden, where demographic projections have them in the majority. Those who notice are demonized as advocated of a consiratorial "replacement theory," unworthy of polite notice. The demographic warningsigns are so convincing that public attention must be diverted if the left is to remain in power and continue the policies that make these projections likley to be realized.

Unless something dramatic changes, the prediction of the French Algerian man above will become reality.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab