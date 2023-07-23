Notice what is missing from this article seeking to scare us?

This article from NBC News clearly is intended to scare us:

Ready for another 'tripledemic'? CDC prepares for a winter of '3 bugs out there' Spread of all three respiratory viruses is currently low, but the CDC has begun to detect slight increases in positive Covid tests and Covid-related emergency department visits. And the decline in Covid hospitalizations has stalled.

But numbers and facts, are missing. They don't tell us how many people are testing positive or how many hospitalizations there are.

The CDC chart in the linked article shows emergency department visits are up from .5% to .6% of total visits.

(source)

Nationwide it is less than 20,000. Why don't they put the numbers in the article? Probably because 20,000 weekly visits in a population of 330 million wouldn't scare anyone. It also doesn't say if the people were sick with other stuff or if they were admitted.

It appears that the reason for the article is to get us to take booster shots! In early 2023 we were also warned, and it was pretty mild.

Just like the garbage we read on the climate. They never give numbers showing a link between temperatures and all the things they say cause warming.