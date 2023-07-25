85 seconds of video that hilariously show what a liar Fauci was about Covid’s origins

The short video from Matt Orfalea embedded below brilliantly summarizes the evidence that Dr. Fauci bullied scientists into changing their minds about what their research showed: that Covid was the product of a lab, not a naturally occurring virus. It’s one thing to read about the correspondence among those scientists in print. But seeing their actual words excerpted and dramatized with exaggerated cartoonish treatment drives home the point forcefully, especially after the brief clip of Fauci lying to the nation in a presser.

This is the best use of 85 seconds today that I can think of right now:

Orfalea provides sources for the words during the video and in the comments found here, he provides the source documents with URLs.

I’d also note that he has been a Bernie Sanders supporter who resented the way the Dem Establishment muscled the left-wing populist out of the nomination for president. He apparently cannot suffer BS without striking back. This gives me a tiny bit of hope that a populist coalition can form for the 2024 race, as progressive populists realize that the Demcrats have become the tool of a bipartisan oligarch.

A guy can dream, can’t he? We don’t know what black swans are awaiting their entrance before that contest takes shape.

Graphc credit: YouTube screengrab

Hat tip: David Kahn