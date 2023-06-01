You can't spell 'blasphemy' without LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making plenty of news, none of which is for their play on the baseball diamond. Rather, the Dodgers have sold their souls to the whims of the woke. Headlines resulted after the Dodgers announced they would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their annual Gay Pride Night on June 16.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are anything but a group of pious Catholic nuns. Rather, they are a militant collection of drag queens who profanely mock God, nuns, and women. They go by names such as Sisters Edith Myflesh, Anal Receptive, and Porn Again. Their blasphemy of Christianity doesn't end there as they proudly host a "Hunky Jesus" event and endow a pro-abortion, "Free Choice Mary" award. "Go forth and sin some more!" is their motto.

How is parading around in costume insulting Catholics a symbol of pride?

For a billion-dollar professional baseball organization, this is certainly a bizarre way to conduct business. The sports world, drowning in virtue-signaling, has sold out to the woke minority without firing a shot.

When called out on these drag queens, the Dodgers lived up to their longtime moniker and quickly dodged right and disinvited the dragsters. Unable to resist the leftist LGTBQ+ blowback, they dodged again, this time going hard left by not only reinviting the Catholic-mocking drag queens and offering "our sincerest apologies," but announcing a plan to award the dragsters "the Dodgers' Community Hero Award for service to the LGBTQIA2S Community."

Why stop there? The Dodgers should change their name to the Los Angeles Drag Queens. That would complement their prominent Bud Light sign in the outfield grandstands at Dodger Stadium.

Why limit such profane mockery to only Christians?

Why not expand their repertoire to include The Mullahs of Mecca, who can do a drag rendition of the Islamic prophet Muhammad? While talking promotions how about blackface minstrel day...well, you get the idea. The left's overwrought double-standards never cease to amaze.

Once upon a time in America, MLB teams had events like bat day, picture day, and seat cushion day to entice the fringe fans out to the park. In 2023, it's perversion. Apparently, producing, promoting, and playing baseball is simply not enough. Is their product on the field that skewed that they must supplement it in such derogatory fashion as honoring drag queens that mock Catholics?

How do you explain this garbage to a ten-year-old who just wants to enjoy a game at the stadium?

It is no secret that the Dodgers have been hosting Gay Pride Night for the last decade. Throughout that tenure, the only thing emanating from Los Angeles archbishop José Gomez was silence, until now. The archdiocese called on "all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for the religious beliefs of our communities of faith."

Curiously, no mention of the Dodgers, who underscored how anti-Catholic bigotry remains the oldest and most acceptable of American prejudice.

Los Angeles, translated from the Spanish "city of angels," and not Hell's version, is home to one million Catholics, many of whom are traditionally minded baseball fans who are Hispanic.

What about the Catholic ballplayers? Perhaps they don't know that Dodger Hall-of-Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax, a practicing Jew, declined to start the opening game of the 1965 World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur.

The Dodgers believe that Christians can be bought off with a "Christian night" in July that will somehow make amends. That is not only offensive, but distasteful. People need to stop ignoring this insanity and step up to the plate — no exceptions.

No person of faith should support any business or organization aligned with such perversion that ridicules our heritage. Righteous anger should turn this publicity charade into the Dodgers' version of Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney transgender moment. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, has suffered a continuous drop in sales ever since. So has Target for similar shenanigans. Americans need to continue to respond by closing their wallets and continue what economists say is the most successful conservative boycott ever.

"Follow the money" is the only game corporate America truly comprehends.

Image: slgckgc via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).,