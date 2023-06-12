Where's Pete? Major highway artery shut down in Philadelphia and will take 'months' to rebuild

Should a major highway artery running through a major city take "months" to repair?

That seems to be the case with highway collapse in Philadelphia, which officials say will take "months" to repair.

According to Reuters:

Smoke billowed from the rubble of the collapsed section of the northbound lanes of I-95, the main north-south interstate on the East Coast. Video showed emergency vehicles and workers gathered in the vicinity of the huge chunk of the charred, collapsed overpass. Traffic in both directions of the eight-lane highway was halted due to concerns about the structural integrity of the remaining southbound lanes. US President Joe Biden was briefed on the collapse and the White House has offered help to state and local officials, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg said the closure of I-95 will have “significant impacts” on the region and the city of Philadelphia. Buttigieg said on Twitter that he was coordinating with regional leaders for recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Pete to the rescue. Feel better now?

Oh, he's looking busy.

A tanker truck fire this morning in NE Philadelphia has led to the partial collapse of an elevated section of I-95 and closure of the highway in this area. We’re grateful to first responders who were quickly on the scene and continue to manage the immediate response. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 11, 2023

I’m in contact with Gov Shapiro, Mayor Kenney & other regional leaders. FHWA has asked surrounding states to alert drivers about the collapse & has offered assistance to state & local officials as they develop traffic plans & PennDOT mobilizes to rebuild the collapsed structure. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 11, 2023

If you are traveling along the I-95 corridor in the coming days and weeks, please pay close attention to local traffic alerts as we expect significant regional traffic impact. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 11, 2023

Which is more than we usually see of him during a crisis.

He's been distributing a lot of infrastructure money, which makes one wonder why none of it that went to preventing major accidents like this one, on a high-traffic, wear-and-tear-dilapidated crossroads like Philadelphia:

President Biden has ushered in an infrastructure decade - bringing economic opportunity, good-paying jobs, and investments to every state and territory across the US.



See what's happening near you at https://t.co/MMOmgu136J. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 9, 2023

Closely monitoring the fire and collapse on I-95 in Pennsylvania. I‘ve been in touch with FHWA and spoke with Gov. Shapiro to offer any assistance that USDOT can provide to help with recovery and reconstruction. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 11, 2023

Somehow, it never reaches the places where the most disruption can happen. A look at the link Buttigieg provided about federal infrastructure projects in the Philadelphia area shows one major safety project regarding natural gas, which is good, and a slew of green energy transition projects which well outnumber that likely important natural gas safety project. Also, there's no major private infrastructure spending in the deep blue city, which is no surprise.

Instead of shelling out cash for loopy green and energy projects and smart buildings, maybe Buttigieg's department ought to focus on actual safety reinforcements for critical and neglected existing infrastructure along with backup plans, such as this one suggested here:.

With all the national ramifications from business to tourism really thought Gazillion crews working 24/7 be fixed in a week. Like why aren’t there pre fab slabs you could just insert/lock-in??? Suffice to say we are not going to fare well in nuclear snow… #I95 — SonofaMitch (@mitchbytes) June 11, 2023

He's also larded up government projects with new regulations and reporting requirements, plus minority contracting requirements, which don't match the urgency of the situation. That will certainly keep the repair of the broken highway in the "months" state for repair as commuters curse the stop and go traffic from even less well-maintained back roads.

And let's not even get started when he starts in about rebuilding with "green" specifications. It's coming...

Just rebuild the thing and skip the green. Skip the DEI regulations, skip the red tape and get it done. If this were any place other than the leftist-led U.S., the repair of the highway would be taking weeks, not months, and all stops would be pulled out to get it done on time if not ahead of schedule, the way Florida's Gob. Ron DeSantis was able to do with the washed away bridge to Sanibel Island in the wake of a recent major hurricane near Fort Myers and Naples.

Can Pete beat Ron for getting the roads moving again?

Not at this point. These guys plan to take "months" and Buttigieg should be all over them cut regulations and speed the process up. The reality is, he's at least one of them slowing the repairs down.

