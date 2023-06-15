When violent crime is black-on-white, blame the white person

When Jordan Neely, a large black man with a history of violence, terrorized a New York City subway car full of frightened passengers, he was taken down by Daniel Penny, a former Marine who happened to be white. Instead of Penny receiving a medal for heroism, he was arrested and the event was labeled a racial hate crime. This is an example of how the legal system supports black criminality.

All too often, black criminals are accorded special privileges by local law enforcement. This trend has become a serious problem as Soros-backed prosecutors like Alvin Bragg in New York release violent felons out onto the streets, where they can commit more crimes against innocent citizens. City governments around the country are rolling back criminal penalties and enforcement in a futile attempt to eliminate disparities in minority arrests.

The argument from the Left is that the disproportionate percentage of arrests and imprisonment of black suspects is the result of an allegedly racist justice system.

The George Floyd incident has been cited as proof that blacks are overwhelmingly victimized by racist white police.

As black educator John McWhorter has acknowledged, this is an inversion of reality. In spite of a continued history of violence, blacks are not being held responsible for anti-social behavior.

According to Heather Mac Donald in The War on Cops, black men—who make up six percent of the population—commit the majority of violent crimes in the U.S. As an example, she cites New York City, where blacks committed 75 percent of all shootings, 70 percent of robberies, and 66 percent of all violent crime. Ignoring the obvious connection between black criminality and black incarceration, the Left continues to blame the police.

“Numerical disparities result from differences of offending,” said black talk show host Larry Elder, “not because of racism.”

According to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, “The bulk of responsibility is on blacks, who commit murder eight times more per capita than any other group in our society.”

The prevalence of black-on-white crime has been spectacularly ignored by the media.

“Whites are the overwhelming target of interracial violence,” Heather Mac Donald wrote in City Journal. In one three-year period, she said, “blacks committed 85.5 percent of all black-white interracial violent victimizations. That works out to 540,360 felonious assaults on whites.”

“If the real root causes of higher black crime may not be discussed,” Mac Donald said, “then the only way to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system is to stop penalizing criminal behavior.” When you try to bring attention to this perversion of the justice system, you are automatically called out as racist. The unfortunate result, as I explain in my new book, The War on Whites, is that everyone—black and white—is afraid to deal with it.

When there is a confrontation between a white person and a black person, said author Ben Shapiro, the Left decrees that the white person must be at fault. “If you are a white person,” he said, “you have an obligation to be victimized.” Referring to the case of Jordan Neely, Shapiro said, “Neely apparently had a right to threaten people on the subway.”

“In today’s America,” said Fox News presenter Will Cain, “you are required to take the side of any black person in incidences that also involve a white person. Evidence does not matter. And not only do you have to side with the person of color, you must immediately believe that the incident is racial in nature.”

The danger of this trend was highlighted by a case in San Bernardino, California, where a 21-year-old black man assaulted a white police officer as she was trying to prevent a domestic violent crime. He wrestled the female officer to the ground, punched her in the face, and seized her firearm. He attempted to shoot her in the face but failed only because the gun jammed. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s cellphone.

The absurd argument of the defense was that the officer did not have a reasonable suspicion to justify patting down his client and therefore his client was acting in self-defense. “The issue,” said the defense attorney, “was, was the initial detention legal? If it’s not, then he’s not guilty. He could punch her 100 times, and it wouldn’t matter.” In a disturbing example of racial bias, the jury found him not guilty of attempted murder and other charges. Had the defendant been white and the officer black, there is a reasonable expectation that the verdict would have been different.

When white people are assaulted by blacks, the legal system bends over backwards to coddle the black perpetrators. “The Left will always find a way to justify the criminals and blame the real victims,” said Matthew Boose in American Greatness, “whose cries for justice are drowned out by the endless wailing of black entitlement. We are often told that the politics of ‘white grievance’ is transforming America into some kind of authoritarian state, but the opposite is true. We are racing into the ghetto.”

Ed Brodow (www.edbrodowpolitics.com) is a conservative political commentator and author of THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport.

Image: PxHere // CC0 public domain