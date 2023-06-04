When sex becomes ordinary

One wonders when sex became so commonplace, so ordinary, so uninteresting in America. Was it when the schools began to talk about homosexuality as though it was acceptable? Or was it when the "hook up" culture began, where dates were specifically arranged to have sex, then move on? Or maybe it was when a teacher in a California high school, since placed on leave, began talking about how to stimulate prostates and other organs using sex toys for the sheer pleasure of it? When did sex lose its magic, its sanctity, its romance?

One of the great pleasures in life is the promise of love and romance and sex. The day is past when sex was the culmination of a relationship's promise. Today, sex is something you try out to pass the time and then have more sex to pass more time. And for what? It has lost its magic, it's beauty. The anticipation of having sex is gone; everybody does it, it seems. This is a tremendous loss for society. Having sex used to mean delayed gratification; you looked forward to it. Now, you can do it in your own basement, alone with your computer screen when your hook-up date doesn't arrive until later that evening.

Sex's magic is gone, and with it a beautiful experience that meant something more than wham bam, thank you m'am. Or man. Sex has become an activity, not a reward. It has become a pastime, not a special thing to be treasured and looked forward to. The uncertainty of having sex is gone – everyone has sex. There is no waiting time. It's ordinary.

The specialness of sex has been stolen from us by sexual profligates, perverts, and people for whom the sacred is missing. The demise of sex's appeal can be laid directly at the feet of the Left, for whom sex is a means to an end. The end is that of killing the joy of yet another cultural thing that others enjoy. The Left live to kill joy, happiness, and the sacred. They cannot leave you alone, so they have turned sex into something no one will find special any longer. As with everything else they touch, the Left have managed to remove all vestiges of the sacred in favor of the profane. By making sex of all kinds - including pedophilia - commonplace, they have stolen the magic of sexuality, just as they have stolen the magic of prayer, of delayed gratification, of beauty, of decency. Or so they believe.

But there are large pockets of America still on board with sex and beauty and prayer that have been unsullied by the Leftist ravages of cultural rape. A new crop of young people is arriving on the scene for whom sex is still sacred, God is still honored, and prayer is how life is lived. Many people who are not so young any more are still viewing sex as extraordinary, special, sacred, Godly, beautiful. All is not lost. Fighting back is the order of the day.

The rainbow flag does not fly over many churches, synagogues, mosques, and homes. Grotesque drag queens do not pollute every school. These bastions of decency and beauty will not succumb, regardless of the decayed culture surrounding them. We realize that if America is to be saved, the strong will need to fight. That strength comes from God and Godly principles. It is unsuitable for the culture at large.

The time to drop out while still influencing the wider decadent culture is now. Young people need to take this standard, hold it high, and never, never, never give up or give in. They need to refuse to drink the Kool-Aid and they need to set an example for the millions of other people who are yearning for standard bearers to pick up the flag – the American flag - and wave it high: We will not surrender!

Image credit: Descrier CC BY 2.0 license