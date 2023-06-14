When are enough Americans going to realize our government is a criminal enterprise?

While the mainstream media refuses to report actual facts, our blessed plethora of alternative media is on the job. They are doing their level best to report the truth of the deep corruption of the deep state, exacerbated by the preternatural criminality of Joe Biden, his family, and all those in service of the Obama agenda; the anti-constitutional, racially divisive transformation of America.

No one can deny that the hatred of whites has exploded, having been taught to young people as a moral imperative for many years now. The myth of white supremacy came to new heights under Obama, the man who revered Jeremiah Wright, a man filled with rage and hatred of America as founded and of, of course, white people. Wright was Obama’s mentor. It was Obama who set us on the course for where we are today. Biden is just the mind-numbed, moronic tool of Obama’s and his communist pals’ plan to destroy the United States. Who installed him as president? Roaring lions seeking to devour anyone who gets in their way.

“The devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking whom to devour.” 1 Peter 5:8

Let’s skip Obama’s history of privilege, his disrespect for his white grandparents who raised him, and his communist indoctrination by an earlier mentor, Frank Marshall Davis, and go directly to his promise to transform America. He was hugely successful! He mesmerized his acolytes, his disciples. We are now essentially a police state with institutions – the FBI, CIA, DOJ, IRS – all operating on the Stalinist model, each an arm of the Marxist/Democrat party.

While these so-called progressives have been undermining our Constitutional and Judeo-Christian values since the turn of the last century (Woodrow Wilson was their patron saint), it was Obama that took the move toward tyranny from gradual to sudden. Now we are there. Surveillance, censorship, and control are their goal, the Constitution be damned.

Our law enforcement agencies have interfered to affect the outcome of the last three elections. They persecute their political opponents with their typical abuse of the law -- lawfare – anyone remotely conservative, anyone perceived as a threat to their power, is on their radar for destruction.

Trump is their number one enemy for good reason; he actually cares about the American people while they loathe them. The American people are merely an annoying inconvenience to the left. They want us gone; voiceless.

What has happened to those who protested the results of the 2020 election on J6 is right out of the Soviet playbook. What is most enraging about all this? That so many Republicans are guilty of letting it happen; too many of them are on the anti-Trump train. They were never going to upset the uniparty’s applecart. Far from it. Mitch McConnell? Mitt Romney? Kevin McCarthy? Dan Crenshaw? Liz Cheney? Just a few of many who have opted to sell out the country. The 149 Republicans who voted to incur $50t in debt over the next ten years are part of the uniparty.

There are too many weak, compromised, and corrupt Republicans to mention, but their capitulation to the radical wing of the Democrat party that is loyal to the CCP has brought this nation to its lowest point in US history. We are in decline by design, by globalist intent, with the full approval of Obama and his wreck-America cronies. We are also in grave danger. Biden’s lust to see Putin overthrown has made his persecution of the war in Ukraine the most dangerous since the Cuban Missile Crisis. China has surpassed our military readiness on every score. Evil is on the march, and too few among our elected leaders are willing to rise up and fight.

How corrupt is our Department of Justice? In order to take Trump off the board, they have indicted President Trump on a long list of made-up, fabricated crimes regarding the documents confiscated in that misguided, illegitimate raid on Mar-A-Lago. These charges are ludicrous, and a decent judge would and may well toss them. The thoroughly corrupt Jack Smith has chosen to ignore all the precedents that should apply. Tapes stored in Clinton’s sock drawer? Legal. Sandy Berger stole docs from the National Archives? Slap on the wrist. Biden’s many hundreds of documents and Pence’s possession of “classified” docs? Ignored by the DOJ. Comey’s disingenuous decision to give Hillary a pass for her oh-so-many and far more serious crimes got a pass. So terrified of the most pro-America president since Reagan, the left has gone to extreme and illegal lengths to destroy the best President since Reagan.

Biden’s two years in office have brought the US to the brink of an abyss. This indictment of Trump only proves the unfairness of our two-tiered system of justice.

The intensity with which the left is shoving LGBT issues down our throats as if these “communities” are oppressed minorities which they certainly are not, has to raise the question: Why does the LGBT community adopt pride, the seventh deadly sin, as their mantra? It’s an in-your-face affront, the intent to make those of us who oppose the sexual grooming of children cower in fear of their cancel culture.

But in fact, almost no one discriminates against these folks, they bend over backward to let them live their lives as they wish. The Biden administration’s slavish treatment of them is pathetic; on Monday he referred to those trans guests at the White House, including the one who bared his breasts for the camera, as the “most courageous people he’s ever met.” This from a man who has met more veterans than most of us.

All this is just more of the left’s cultural Marxism that seeks to destroy the nuclear family and all Judeo-Christian values. The Democrat party, as currently constituted, is an evil entity, on a mission to destroy America and everything it once stood for. There is simply no other explanation for what they’ve done to our once-great nation.