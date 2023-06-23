Navy knew of Titan's implosion on Sunday, but allowed wall-to-wall media coverage to overshadow bad news for Biden and the Democrats

Of course, the now-politicized Navy is claiming they didn’t have definitive knowledge that it was the sound of the implosion Titan that it picked up on Sunday, so that’s why the public was kept in the dark and the media were allowed to obsess over the drama of possibly rescuing the doomed passengers. But oddly enough, that didn’t prevent it from sharing this possibly, just barely possibly unrelated data to the people who would act on it. The Wall Street Journal broke the story:

A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the submersible began its voyage, officials involved in the search said. The Navy began listening for the Titan almost as soon as the sub lost communications, according to a U.S. defense official. Shortly after the submersible’s disappearance Sunday, the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the Coast Guard commander on site, U.S. defense officials said. While the Navy couldn’t say definitively the sound came from the Titan, the discovery played a role in narrowing the scope of the search for the vessel before its debris was discovered Thursday, the officials said.

Hunter Biden’s wrist-slap plea deal, the Pentagon’s “accounting error” that is sending billions more to Ukraine, John Durham’s congressional testimony, and yesterday’s IRS whistleblower testimony were all shoved aside form media space by obsessive coverage of the “drama” whose grim conclusion the Navy picked up last Sunday.

The technology of the SOSUS system that the Navy used to listen for the Titan may be top secret, but the existence of the system isn’t. There is a long Wikipedia article on it, for example. So, protecting national defense secrets was no cause to suppress the finding.

Hey, the media got a compelling cliffhanger of a story to draw readers and eyeballs, the Coast Guard the useful information, and the Biden regime got a lot of silence on stories it didn’t want publicized, at least until the real powers-that-be decided to let the public know and signal the Bidens to prepare for the end of their grifting.

