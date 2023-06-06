Tucker is back, with his alt. view of the Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine and our media’s lies

Tucker Carlson has begun his new video presence on Twitter, complete with a “Tucker on Twitter” logo and a video labeled as “Ep. 1.” And it’s a doozy.

The former cable news ratings champion was moved to take to Twitter with a ten-and-a-half minute explanation of what happened to the Kakhovka dam that collapsed in Ukraine. And you can be sure that it is not the narrative that the American media is pushing with a seeming single voice. Noting that Russia built the dam and that it serves many Russian-speaking areas as well as the Black Sea Fleet’s port in Crimea, he suggested that Putin is not so crazy as to destroy a dam built by his country that serves his country, .

From that point, he moves on to criticize the media and those who push for war and suppress news that doesn’t fit their agenda, such as the revelations of the UFO whistleblower, which the legacy media are ignoring.

It’s vintage Tucker, well worth watching in its entirety, full of wit and sarcasm, and already seen by over 36 million people between 3 PM and midnight Eastern Daylight Savings Time.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab