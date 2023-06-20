Tucker Carlson’s 'Wannabe Dictator' satire master class the left desperately had to ignore.

The walls are closing in on the fascist far left’s echo chamber; that’s the reason they couldn’t allow their outrage show over Tucker Carlson’s takedown of their dear leader.

If you’re one of the 30 million people who have viewed Ep. 4 of Tucker on Twitter entitled Wannabe Dictator (or on Rumble, YouTube, or Odysee) you would have been treated to a master class in the deadpan satire that is the hallmark of Mr. Carlson as he mocked the left while having a rollicking good time doing it.

It’s even more hilarious when you consider that they had to ignore this serious affront to their dear leader because he turned one of their formerly favorite techniques against them. He invoked facts they are desperate to keep out of their echo chamber. Mr. Carlson predicted this in his video presentation.

No one is ever allowed to invoke the facts of history when it comes to Hitler or the Nazis unless the far left does it. As in the case of "Godwin's Law", where they get all authoritarian in shutting down historical debate unless it’s framed a certain way. According to the nation’s socialist left, it is verboten to compare them to the National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party.

Unless they’re talking about President Trump: Sure, call Trump a Nazi. Just make sure you know what you’re talking about. Even worse, they’ve gone so far as to state a few years ago in the Washington Post: Don’t compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It belittles Hitler.

The inventor of "Godwin's Law" about Hitler comparisons on the Internet says they're not always inappropriate.

Supposedly, referring to the facts of history ‘diminishes the significance and horror of what the Nazis did and represented’ and ‘thereby insults all who suffered’ unless it’s the left invoking this to score cynical political points. As they say, if the Democrats didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

What probably ground their gears was that Mr. Carlson was using a formerly favorite technique the left employs for ‘proving’ the Republicans, pro-freedom right, and later President Trump was fascist in some form.

This technique involves the application of a list of subjective characteristics that always magically fit the target in question - primarily because they’re subjective. These are hard and fast lists of 12, no wait, 14 specific characteristics that never change except when they do.

They all seem to have originated with a list published on a now-defunct website www.hippy.com (”No joke,” to echo Beijing Biden). Over the years the items on the lists changed around -- because we all know these are ‘immutable characteristics’ except when they aren’t. Until the first few months of President Trump’s first term; then the fascist far left suddenly changed the technique to one of the long dissertations instead of discrete subjective criteria. This was probably because it became obvious that President Trump didn’t fit the template and the far left wanted to maintain the lie.

What was even worse for the left was that the monologue referenced facts the far left wants to keep out of their echo chamber. For example, the video mentioned Hunter Biden and images we’re familiar with from his laptop, but that story hasn’t penetrated the cone of silence that is the one-sided media bubble of the left.

We rummaged through many a far-left site in researching this story. Because who doesn’t want to wade through extremist far-left propaganda? It’s always a fun activity like cutting through poison ivy vines or hitting your head against a brick wall. We wanted to see if they reacted to this video and we noticed - surprise, surprise - the far left isn’t covering the Biden bribery scandal.

If you want a good example of this, we present the opening paragraph from the New Republic entitled: Inside the GOP’s Latest Desperate Attempt to Smear Joe Biden, How low will Republicans go?

“If you get your news on planet Earth, you agree with me that the biggest news story of last week was the federal indictment of Donald Trump.” “If, however, you get your news on planet Wingnuttia, you have been led to believe that while the Trump matter was certainly news, the bigger deal by several orders of magnitude was the “proof” that emerged last week that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from Ukraine and that Representative Jamie Raskin lied about it. You’ve also been told that the timing of the Trump indictment was no mere coincidence—it was handed down precisely to distract America from the “fact” of Biden’s corruption.” “If all this is unfamiliar to you, don’t worry. There is no such proof. Raskin, one of the most honorable public servants in America, who couldn’t lie if you tortured him, did not utter a falsehood.”

‘If all this is unfamiliar to you’? The piece states that as though even ongoing allegations of criminal activity of the Biden family far worse than is being alleged against President Trump aren’t even newsworthy.

By the way, take note of what the fascist far left thinks is part of our agenda:

“Their positions—give more money to rich people, stop all abortions, take transgender children away from sympathetic parents, ban books, destroy the planet—aren’t popular, and they know this, so they have to make voters hate the Democrat.”

Does anyone recall seeing those on any party agenda for the pro-freedom right? And they have the cojones to call us liars. ‘Destroy the planet’?

What do they think, that the whole party is going to fly off in spaceships to another planet or something?

So you see, they have to be selective in their outrage, lest they reveal too much of the Biden scandals, not to mention the fact that the Biden regime is unconstitutionally surveilling the people, something the people who pretend to be ‘liberal’ used to claim they cared about.

The irony in all this is that we’re surrounded by the national socialist media, so we can’t help but get pounded by their propaganda, while they can sit in a bubble and convince themselves they’re getting ‘both’ sides of the story. So do everyone a favor and pass along Tucker’s latest. Who knows, maybe it will make a little headway in opening up some echo chambers.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab