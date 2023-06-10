This is a joke that will be repeated over and over by the media and other Dems: ‘No one is above the law’

Here is a short list of people who have essentially been above the law no matter how many lies they tell under oath or how many crimes they commit.

Hillary Clinton

Lois Lerner

Eric Holder

James Clapper

Adam Schiff

Fifty-one former intelligence officials who vouched for a fictitious document to elect a corrupt Democrat.

Andrew McCabe

James Comey

Joe Biden

They can commit fraud by lying to the FISA Court to illegally spy on political opponents.

They can lie to Congress and hide documents and the corrupt Justice Dept will let them off.

They can illegally target political opponents at IRS

They can mishandle classified documents and destroy computers if they want, and corrupt officials will say that no one will prosecute a crime they want.

They can line their pockets with as many kickbacks from foreign sources as they want.

They can produce fake dossiers that can be used by corrupt swamp creatures and complicit members of the media to target political opponents.

Others less prominent can destroy cities and kill and maim cops and others and few will be prosecuted.

They can illegally enter this country without fear of being prosecuted.

No matter how often you lie or commit other crimes, the complicit media will hire you as long as you target Republicans and repeat the talking points to push the radical leftist agenda.

But if you are a Republican who wants to drain the swamp, question an election, or dare ask that foreign officials investigate the corrupt Biden family, you will be impeached and investigated endlessly in search of a crime.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab