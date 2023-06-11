Think of your family before reacting to various witch hunts against President Trump

- SATIRE -

It is natural for supporters of any political movement to get carried away in demonstrating support for their candidate. This is especially true if the candidate is under attack the media and the political establishment.

It is beyond any doubt that President Donald J. Trump is the most baselessly-targeted man in the United States of America. Never before has any elected representative been the recipient of such relentless and pointless prosecutorial attacks.

It is natural for Trump supporters to express their outrage, which inevitably could lead to disastrous consequences for the individual and the individual's loved ones. This applies to even those who may not be red hat wearing-MAGA warriors but are disgusted by the vicious assault on US democracy.

But before viscerally reacting with the heart, it is wiser to ponder before leaping into the fray.

Let's look at what happened to the protestors of January 6th, 2021. They have been equated with domestic terrorists by D.C and their P.R. agency that masquerades as the mainstream news media.

Many of the protesters were targeted by Biden's DOJ and government agencies such as the FBI. Many of the protesters were detained for prolonged periods and purportedly in inhumane conditions.

Some of the protesters were given harsh sentences by Democrat-appointed judges based on decisions taken by Democrat-leaning jury members.

One of the protesters was so frustrated by the hounding and the waiting that he took his own life.

The effect this may have had on the families of the protesters can hardly be overstated. The stress must be unfathomable. The stigma of being related to a domestic terrorist or a white supremacist must also have dire consequences. It means social ostracization and perhaps loss of business and job opportunities.

It therefore makes sense to show restraint.

Trump is wealthy and powerful; he has a strong legal team. Let them deal with the matter in court. Protestors and demonstrators have no effect on the trial. It is wiser to focus on the safety and well being of yourself and family.

Merely not attending protests in support of President Trump's indictments may not be enough to insulate you from retaliation.

It may also be wiser to cease from attending any Trump rally again. Government agencies must obviously be monitoring these rallies. By turning up at these rallies you could be inviting unnecessary hassles for yourself and your family.

But avoiding rallies may not be enough. We know the agencies may be monitoring credit card activities of individuals to see if they have links with 'undesirable' groups.

It therefore makes sense to stop donating to President Trump. The risks are just too high.

Merely staying away from rallies and protests or refraining from political donations may not be enough.

The demonstration of support could also lead to troubles from the powers that be.

It is hence wiser to meticulously eliminate all visual evidence of support. This means no Trump 2024 signs on your properties or your vehicles.

There obviously must be no talk of support of President Trump. It may be difficult initially, but practice makes repression a habit and so it becomes second nature.

What about your beloved MAGA hat that you bought in 2015 and wore at various rallies and the day President Trump won the election in November 2016? The hat may be of considerable sentimental value to you, but it has to go. It is the well-being of your family that is at stake. You may think of keeping the cap at your home hidden safely in the loft or the basement. It would be risky to assume that this concealment would offer you total insulation from reprisals. You have to consider the possibility of a raid on your home.

Smoking gun hat evidence

Do you want your family to suffer just because you were feeling nostalgic about a red hat?

Talk about the myriad ways the 2020 Presidential election was rigged may also be risky. You may be branded an election denier.

There are other measures to ensure safety.

We know from the Twitter Files that government agencies monitor social media.

The Biden administration has claimed that it has paused the 'Disinformation Board,' but it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility that the board may be functioning under another name. The powers of the board remain unclear.

What if they target you for supporting the 'wrong' candidate. It simply isn’t worth the risk.

You may think you are protected because of your VPN. But the fact that you are using a VPN may make you a target.

Also, what if you accidentally expose your social media accounts to your friends and colleagues at work while posting on your phone?

Once again, practice makes repression a habit.

In fact, it may be wise to banish the words such as Trump, MAGA, etc. from your vocabulary.

There are other measures you must take. You may have doubts about left's paranoid claims about climate change. You may know that the Covid-19 vaccine has serious side effects. This risk here is being regarded as anti-science.

You may have concerns that your government is wasting precious taxpayer dollars on the war in Ukraine out of self-interest and links to defense contractors. The peril here is that you may be perceived as stooge of President Putin.

You may be concerned about the open border that allows migrants from all over the world to enter the US without any vetting. But that could be misconstrued as racism and xenophobia.

You may have concerns about the vilification of law enforcement that could result in a spike in crime. But that, too, may be regarded as racism.

You may also refrain from expressing support for gun rights. It could be thought of as your support for violent extremism.

But discretion is always the better part of valor.

Perhaps a neighbor or friend or relative is being targeted for posting a meme on social media mocking the Democrats or taking on the various ideas pushed by the left. Once again, silence is golden. This troublemaker doesn't need your support. You do not want to be pronounced guilty due to your association.

Do you want your family to suffer due to your lack of restraint?

But that may not be all.

You may sense that identity politics that is championed by the government, where genetics trumps merit, could have serious effects on society. You may think organizations such as BLM are a divisive force. But saying that aloud may make you sound like a racist, so stay quiet.

You may think the left's fixation with transgenderism and gender pronouns is going to harm society. But do you want to be seen as a transphobe? Once again, the risks are too high, so keep your opinions to yourself.

Hopefully many others adopt this stance to ensuring well-being and safety of self and family.

You may even want to change your voting habits too, because it is still possible that government agencies are monitoring votes and may use it against you.

You must stop expressing your opinions freely overall.

What are the effects?

President Trump may not be reelected. He may suffer more at the hands of rogue government agents.

Biden continues to ruin the economy, which could render you unemployed or cause a depression in salary. Bidenflation may cause your saving to deplete.

Identity politics could result in you being compelled to give up employment because you don’t belong to the demographic group that the left wants to uplift.

You may be sacked for unknowingly misgendering your colleague.

Your small business could be destroyed when the state-approved protestors riot in support of BLM or abortion rights or climate change.

Your small business may be ruined due to draconian green regulations.

It may cause you to struggle to support your family.

You and your family may be left shivering during winters because of Democrats imposing a federal ban on coal-based energy generation.

The open border may cause the smuggling of illicit drugs and one of your relatives or friends could be addicted to these dangerous narcotics.

High crime and defunding the police will cause your neighborhood to be unsafe. The government may confiscate your guns.

All of this could place you and your family's lives in peril.

The wars may continue to rage, and some Democrat politician may come up with the idea of drafting regular Americans to fight. Perhaps you or your child will be sent.

Perhaps you and your family members may be compelled to take another untested vaccine to prevent another pandemic, maybe the one that Bill Gates is predicting.

Your child may be subjected to indoctrination which plants a permanent barrier between you and your child. Your child thinks of you as an imbecile or an anachronistic bigot because his schoolteacher told him or her or xir.

Your child may be coerced into transgenderism or taking the vaccine.

You may be reported for not bending before the left when you are expected to crawl. Maybe you accidentally expressed disapproval for one of the Democrats’ policies.

But alas you have nobody to stand by you because they were all apprehended or remained quiet because you never stood by them during their hardship.

You have to ensure the safety and well-being of you and your loved ones.

The course to opt for is perfectly obvious.

