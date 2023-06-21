There is a big difference between the way Democrats ban and boycott and what Republicans do

The first thing everyone needs to see is the definition of fascism, since Republicans are frequently referred to as fascists to intentionally mislead the public. One definition via Merriam Webster

Fascism: a way of organizing a society in which a government ruled by a dictator controls the lives of the people and in which people are not allowed to disagree with the government

Conservatives don't like pushing young children into making the decision to permanently attemot to change their gender, just like most Americans. They encourage people not to shop at Target because they are pushing gender-altering products to children. They are not blocking the doors or doing anything to prevent people shopping at Target if they want. They are not writing regulations to prevent people from shopping at Target.

So why are they frequently referred to the fascist right? The answer is to intentionally mislead the public. Via the progressive American Prospect:

Corporate Support of LGBT Rights Is Teetering The fascist right is finding it easy to bully Target and other companies with a campaign of homophobic terror.

Democrats have been seeking to destroy oil companies for years because they claim they are destroying the planet. Many conservatives want to boycott Bud Light, but they won't prevent people who want Bud light from buying it.

Democrats want to prevent people buying gas powered cars and they are doing it through government regulations. They are seeking to prevent freedom of choice. That is Fascism.

So why are Democrats not referred to as the fascist left? The answer is simple. Because the media and other Democrats always intentionally mislead the public.

The White House and media continually say they are not out to ban natural gas stoves while their DOE is writing regulations to get rid of gas stoves. So why does the media go along with that lie? To intentionally mislead the public.

The DOE efficiency standards could eliminate half of the gas stoves currently on the market, according to the agency

Leftists are not seeking to boycott a movie on de-transitioning. They don't want anyone to be able to see it.

AMC Theatres Cancels De-Transitioner Film Following Trans Group’s De-Platforming Campaign AMC Theatres abruptly canceled a film showcasing the voices of young people who have de-transitioned after having hormone therapy and surgeries to purportedly “affirm” their “gender identity.” “No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care” was set for initial release on June 21 in dozens of theaters across the country. Producers of the film say AMC caved to the pressure of a de-platforming campaign by a transgender group called the Queer Trans Project

That is a lot different than people encouraging people not to buy Bud Light or to go to a Disney movie. I am sure that people can see the difference. Why is the left so focused on blocking people from seeing a documentary talking about people wanting to go back to their sex at birth? The answer is it doesn't fit the leftist agenda and they are scared that it would reverse their radical movement.

Where are the governors who are complaining about books being blocked from children (not a ban) not complaining about this ban on the movie? The answer is they don't care.

Most protests at Planned Parenthood facilities are peaceful where they have “choose life” signs or some other version of that message, yet these protesters are treated as criminals.

Meanwhile, the protests at Crisis Pregnancy centers are often violent yet the Justice Department rarely cares. The attackers are mostly above the law.

Why are leftists so concerned about people being given alternative thoughts like having a baby and putting it up for adoption? The answer is that PP makes a lot of money performing abortions.

DOJ has yet to announce any arrests in attacks on pro-life centers

Dems used to say they wanted abortions to be rare. Now they brag about offering abortion at all stages of a pregnancy. States advertise and brag about how many people travel to their state to abort their children.

We were told a year ago how many women's lives would be in danger if abortion had limits. So where is the list of those who have died? My guess is the list is very short or we would have seen it by now. It would probably be a running chyron on CNN.

Elizabeth Warren wants to shut down all pregnancy crisis centers because they don't advocate abortion. That is fascism when the government controls what you do and say.