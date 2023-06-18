The Southern Poverty Law Center releases its annual “Year in Hate and Extremism” report, beclowning itself

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) recently released its annual report, “Year in Hate and Extremism.” The SPLC listed a dozen organizations as “extremist groups,” Moms for Liberty among them. How/why did the liberty-loving ladies make the list, you ask? Simple. They had the audacity to insist that schools stock age appropriate books and material in their libraries.

Monsters!

In an emailed response to The Guardian’s request for comment, Moms for Liberty founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice wrote: “Name-calling parents who want to be a part of their child’s education as ‘hate groups’ or ‘bigoted’ just further exposes what this battle is all about: Who fundamentally gets to decide what is taught to our kids in school – parents or government employees?” The dedicated duo added: “We believe that parental rights do not stop at the classroom door and no amount of hate from groups like this is going to stop that.”

The SPLC itself, were it not such a preposterously, laughably biased group of moronically evil asshats, would be the nation’s most dangerous and extreme “hate group.”

The SPLC considers virtually any entity to the right of Mao Zedong a “hate group.” It’s not just Moms for Liberty who are smeared as such. The Founders, were they still alive? Hate group, of course. I mean, duh!

And it’s not just freedom and independence that the SPLC abhors. It disdains religion, as well. At least Christianity. Lutherans? Hate group. Catholics? Hate group. Essentially anything that has ties to tradition or Americana is utterly despised by the ostensibly hate-hating SPLC.

Baseball? A hate sport. Apple pie? A hate food. Moms? A hate group…as we have already seen.

But is Antifa on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s most recent list of extremist/hate groups? Perish the thought! Antifa tolerantly and inclusively attempts to assault police officers and burn and loot large swaths of American cities, particularly those run by Democrats. Why would it make the list? Neither do groups that inclusively chase conservative speakers off campus or lovingly fire-bomb Christian churches and pregnancy centers. Understandably.

And, naturally, none of those that make traditional, cis-gendered, Christian, heterosexuals feel safe and welcomed by incessantly mocking them and their beliefs -- and labeling them “Nazis,” “extremists,” “far-right,” and “domestic terrorists” make the list, either.

The SPLC branded the group “White Lives Matter” (which I didn’t even know existed) a hate group. Did it similarly smear the group Black Lives Matter, despite its many acts of violence and its leaders’ extreme misuse of funds? Ha, ha! Good one!

The SPLC was founded by a leftist who sought out like-minded donors to enrich himself…as Rosslyn Smith explained in a 2012 post right here at American Thinker.

The SPLC gleefully announced that Fox News had parted ways with “extremist host Tucker Carlson,” who it asserted promulgated “false assertions” that Ray Epps was a government plant and provocateur during the Jan. 6 “insurrection” at the Capitol. How did the SPLC know Carlson’s assertions were false, despite the fact there is video of Epps urging the crowd to enter the Capitol and he, almost alone among the protesters, has never been charged? Why, because those assertions “were debunked in a segment on CBS’s ‘60 Minutes.’” Absolutely debunked. Don’t question that assertion.

You see, you can’t trust Fox News. Or Tucker Carlson. Or Republicans. Or patriots. Or Christians. Or Christ, for that matter. Obviously. But, we all know that CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ is a trustworthy, unimpeachable source, alone among all other entities gracing the cosmos.