The insulting farce of the Hunter Biden plea deal

Over at The Epoch Times, Roger Simon states the commonsense truth that the "Hunter Biden 'Plea Deal' Is an Insult to Our Intelligence." He quotes presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy:

It's no accident that the farcical Hunter Biden "plea deal" comes right after the Trump indictment: it's the perfect fig leaf to pretend that "no one is above the law," while absolutely putting certain people above the law. It's an Orwellian gesture that gives the news media exactly the level of cover that they needed.

The quote is very good, but I would offer this small improvement: "... while making it absolutely clear that certain people are above the law." The fig leaf is obviously and outrageously farcical on purpose. It is, as Ramaswamy says, "perfect" if and only if it is meant to send us — those of us Americans who pay any attention to the news — a message: "We don't care what you think. We no longer answer to you."

That is their message about the 2020 election, too. The farcical claim that the 2020 election was on the up-and-up is transparently and purposefully a lie. Their message: "We stole it, and we don't care if you know it."

Evidently, a majority of Americans don't believe the lie about the election. However, some Americans are not willing to admit the obvious. No doubt many of them know better. They support the narrative that is approved by the propagandists in the "news" media. They are pitching in, doing their part. Then there are those who are going along to get along. They are engaged in some degree of self-deception. Since the obvious truth is so unspeakably horrible, they prefer to play along instead of confronting the too-horrible truth.

Given what was done in 2020, what can you and I expect in 2024? More, much more, certainly. Simon makes it clear that 2024 is make-or-break for the ruling class:

What is most feared by these people is a possible new Trump administration... That administration would yield an unprecedented loss of power…among a ruling class (aka deep state) with concomitant immense loss of money and status.

Simon is right, but my friend and colleague Brian Kennedy, writing at American Greatness, takes a deeper dive into what is at stake for the ruling class:

There is every reason to expect the 2024 election will be run just like the 2020 election. Indeed, it is likely to be conducted in an even more ruthless way simply because left-wing elected officials at both the federal and state levels, having crossed so many lines in pursuit of power, cannot risk a restoration of the rule of law.

We have seen what they have been willing to do already. Imagine how far they will go when faced with the threat of the rule of law being restored.

Therefore, at a minimum, in 2024, the vote for a Republican administration that promises to drain the swamp must be simply overwhelming. Americans of all stripes must wake up, speak up, and vote as if our freedom depends on it — because it does. Perhaps even some of those who went along with the lie about 2020 will speak, vote, and act differently when they come to understand that 2024 will be an up-or-down vote on the rule of law in America.

Robert Curry is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.

Image via Raw Pixel.