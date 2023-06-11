The Indictment of Donald J. Trump continues the lies of Russiagate and Trump Impeachment I

The Deep State is continuing its campaign of falsely accusing Donald J. Trump of being a threat to national security, a false and despicable accusation that began with the Big Lie, as was made clear in The Durham Report. The accusation that Mr. Trump colluded with the Russians to win the presidency, was made during the 2016 campaign and was strengthened using the malicious insinuation from 51 former intel officials that the report of Hunter Biden's laptop material was "Russian disinformation. "Impeachment I,” which tried to frame President Trump as way of protecting Joe Biden from corruption charges based on his Ukraine ties to the current reasserted the charge, as does the current Garland/Smith/Biden attempt to weaponize the Justice Department, framing former President Trump.

By now the American people should be immunized against the Deep State lie that Donald J. Trump is a threat to national security and a danger to American democracy. This false canard has been dredged up with every targeting of the populist Mr. Trump by the aggrandizers who demand to live off the sacrifices of the deplorables.

It is apparent that the hand that guided the false accusations in Impeachment I also guided, or at the very least inspired, the phony federal indictment of Mr. Trump -- an indictment that essentially denies his rightful status as a former president. (Jim Jordan - stop praying for Mr. Trump and act to amend the Former Presidents Protection Act of 2012 to end the left's despicable hounding of this former president.)

The following false statement might well have been drafted by anti-liberty agents of the Deep State, viewing President Trump as threat to the continued existence, power and viability of said Deep State. It is taken from the Abuse of Power article in Trump Impeachment I:

"(3) Faced with the public revelation of his actions, President Trump ultimately released the military and security assistance to the Government of Ukraine, but has persisted in openly and corruptly urging and soliciting Ukraine to undertake investigations for his personal political benefit. These actions were consistent with President Trump’s previous invitations of foreign interference in United States elections. In all of this, President Trump abused the powers of the Presidency by ignoring and injuring national security and other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit. He has also betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections. Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States. [My emphasis.]"

Compare the above false statement, constituting a willful attempt to overthrow President Trump, to the suggestion on page 2 of the Garland/Smith/Biden indictment of former President Trump that his retention of documents from his term in office "could put at risk the national security of the United States...."

George Kent, a State Department official, was cited in a September 2020 joint report by the Senate committees on Homeland Security, and Finance, as being concerned about the awkwardness to Washington of Hunter Biden's ties to Burisma, the Ukraine utility company. Yet, this same Kent appeared as an anti -Trump witness in an Impeachment hearing. Such is the power of the Deep State that tries to convince the American people that Mr. Trump was not a legitimate president, nor, today, deserving respect as a former president

Consider, further, this false statement in the Abuse of Power article of Impeachment I -- that becomes true when projected in a Joe Biden context:

(1) President Trump—acting both directly and through his agents within and outside the United States Government—corruptly solicited the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into— (A) a political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.; and (B) a discredited theory promoted by Russia alleging that Ukraine—rather than Russia—interfered in the 2016 United States Presidential election.

Recent disclosures by House Oversight Chairman James Comey should make clear to all but the most hostile to Mr. Trump that Impeachment I amounted to an elaborate and desperate attempt at framing President Trump for charges involving the Bidens. Impeachment I turned on its head President Trump's concern about corrupt practices in Ukraine by Biden Inc. Alas, Republicans have yet to use facts to coalesce around their rightful leader.

Where, now, is Ronna Romney McDaniel, RNC head, to lead the GOP in fighting the lies of the Deep State with the truth about Mr. Trump? As of June 11, hiding in Michigan, apparently -- guided by the anti-Trump hostility of her uncle Mitt?

YouTube screengrab, dated June 9, 2023 (cropped)

Asa Hutchinson, bizarre anti-Trump candidate for president, called on Mr. Trump to drop out of the 2024 presidential campaign. Excellent advice, if directed at every one of the OTHER individuals looking to succeed Biden in 2025. But, again, McDaniel is nowhere to be found to urge the GOP to rally round Donald J. Trump, the besieged target of the aggrandizing Deep State that must be crushed if the spirit of American liberty is to survive.

Ronna McDaniel and the Republican pack of backstabbers must go, if, that is, the elephant is not to be replaced as GOP symbol by the jackal.