The dangers inherent in a potential RFK, Jr., presidency

Given that Biden continues his public, pre-death decomposition, while Kamala’s every utterance reaffirms that she is profoundly stupid and kind of weird, it’s small wonder that Democrats are turning to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK Jr.) as a possible savior. Moreover, given his firm anti-vax stance during the peak of COVID madness, some conservatives get a warm glow when they think about him. However, it’s important to remember that RFK Jr. willingly pals around with virulent antisemites, is an anti-vax fanatic, and is a climate change authoritarian. He is, in other words, dangerous.

On Sunday, Jack Dorsey, who founded Twitter and then allowed it to be turned into a Deep State/Democrat party censorship machine, endorsed RFK Jr.:

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

Contrary to Dorsey’s wishes, it will be much better for America if RFK Jr. can’t and won’t.

For starters, RFK Jr. openly embraces virulent antisemites. Before I get to the facts, let me address a couple of things about politicians and bad people.

First, bad people will embrace even good politicians. In other words, even serial killers vote, but the fact that they choose a political candidate does not mean that the political candidate has chosen them. Second, politicians often deal with unsavory people out of necessity, because they have the same goals, or because “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” For example, America has long had a relationship with the Saudis because Iran is their common enemy.

Having said that, there are some people with whom no individual politician should be dealing. Two of those people are the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan and rock musician Roger Waters, both of whom are antisemites so virulent they would fit comfortably into the top ranks of Hitler’s advisors. That hasn’t stopped RFK Jr., though.

Less than two weeks ago, RFK Jr. issued a fawning (and now-deleted) tweet aimed at Roger Waters:

This is the fawning tweet to racist and antisemite Roger Waters that @RobertKennedyJr has now deleted. But he also deleted his quasi non-apology as well. Don’t worry Robert, screenshots are forever and we will remember which side you took! pic.twitter.com/0WOq0bOp9b — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 29, 2023

Hit by a wave of disapproval, RFK Jr. tried to walk back his tweet by saying he was only supporting Waters’ COVID dissent and love for Ukraine, that he (RFK Jr.) supports a two-solution between Israel and the (genocidal) Palestinians, and that he had no idea Waters was a virulent antisemite. Uh-huh.

In fact, at the time that RJK Jr. tweeted his love for Waters, writes Jonathan S. Tobin,

Waters was being assailed by critics for a performance in Germany, of all places, where he added images of Anne Frank and dressed in a black costume with red armbands that while reminiscent of his “The Wall” days looked very much like an SS uniform. The Pink Floyd star has long been known for peddling conspiracies involving fictional Israeli crimes against humanity and his hostility to Jews, even as he denies being an antisemite. Not to mention employing antisemitic imagery in his past shows, such as flying a pig balloon with a Star of David. But his new tour, launched in Berlin, in which he compares Frank to Palestinians allegedly killed by Israel and fires a fake gun, made headlines around the world and caused a new round of denunciations for his offensive conduct.

Tobin also notes as ironic the fact that RFK Jr.’s father was a strong Israel supporter, which is why Sirhan Sirhan, an Arab, murdered him.

RFK Jr. has also embraced Louis Farrakhan, who has called Jews “satanic” and compared them to termites. The two men have made common cause over vaccines, something they did before COVID came along.

Robert Kennedy Jr. met with me about a vaccine that is designed to affect Black males [VIDEO] http://t.co/vIBozDkOo4 pic.twitter.com/OKoFgNg9cj — THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) June 27, 2015

For RFK Jr., a long-time crusader against any vaccines, not just COVID vaccines, there is no one outside of the pale, no matter how evil that person’s ideas may be.

It’s also worth noting that RFK Jr. didn’t oppose the COVID vaccine because of government overreach. That is, he wasn’t put off by Biden’s authoritarianism. Instead, he just hates vaccines…all vaccines. That’s an ignorant and indiscriminate viewpoint because the classic vaccines are why we don’t see real pandemics with 20% mortality rates (smallpox), children with permanently damaged hearts (measles), or sterilized little boys (mumps). RFK Jr. made common cause with conservatives but not because he’s conservative.

And indeed, given the chance, RFK Jr. would probably embrace a totalitarian style of government. For a very long time now, he’s openly expressed a yearning for the power to silence anyone who disagrees with him:

Here he is in a September 2014 interview, for example, arguing that billionaire industrialists/philanthropists/political donors Charles Koch and his then-still-alive brother David Koch (both of whom donated to the Reason Foundation over the years) “should be in jail…enjoying three hots and a cot at The Hague with all the other war criminals” and that politicians who agree with the Kochs about global warming are “contemptible human beings” of whom he “wish[ed] that there was a law that you can punish them under”: After this lock-’em-up interview drew criticism (including from National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke, who described it as “a sure sign of mental imbalance, and a gold-leafed invitation to be quietly excluded from polite society”), Kennedy came out with a clarification removing from his prosecutorial crosshairs most of the individual “climate-deniers,” but stressing that “corporations which deliberately, purposefully, maliciously and systematically sponsor climate lies should be given the death penalty.”

(You really need to read Matt Welch’s entire article to get a fuller sense of just how tyrannical RFK Jr. wants to be.)

In other words, Kennedy is neither a nice nor a good man. He’s an authoritarian, antisemitic crackpot. No conservative should want to fall into this man’s political parade.

Image from Twitter.