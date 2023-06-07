The coming alien invasion

Viewers could watch Matt Walsh's movie What is a Woman? for free on Twitter this past weekend, and, thanks in part to a plug at American Thinker, more than 170 million people have watched at least some of the documentary.

So how did Matt follow up this great triumph? On Tuesday, he blew up his Facebook page with two posts about his belief in the existence of aliens. The first challenged (and maybe even insulted) those of his followers who dismiss the possibility. ("At this point, the only reason to discount these reports is your own preconceived belief that aliens can't exist.") The post also contained a link to a tweet about a lawsuit filed by a former intelligence official against the U.S. government for suppressing evidence of the existence of aliens.

The second post expressed Walsh's disappointment with his followers and colleagues for not sharing his excitement about the latest news supposedly proving that aliens exist.

Commenters were divided between religious people dismissing the possibility of aliens and others stating it's statistically impossible there aren't any and insisting that evidence for alien existence has been around a long time. A few even assumed the posts were a joke.

But wait a minute...didn't I hear that the next great scare after COVID was going to be an alien invasion? Check out this interview with NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller from June 10, 2021 in 2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece (starting at 42:15). He says,

People have to be mindful of the possibility, even the likelihood, of further, serious shock to come. And I think — this may sound like it comes out of left field to many people ... that it may involve some kind of seeming alien invasion. ... I think it's always striking when a subject suddenly is everywhere we look, right? CBS news has suddenly been all over UFOs and aliens.

The documentary cuts to the CBS report, then a few words from Barack Obama and George W. Bush on the subject.

So there you have it, and don't be surprised if we start hearing more about aliens in the days to come. Forewarned is forearmed.

While we're on the subject, may I recommend an excellent book on the topic of aliens? Rare Earth by astronomer Donald Brownlee and paleontologist Peter D. Ward explains "why complex life is uncommon in the universe." Because we all know by now how important it is to follow the science.

Image via Pxfuel.