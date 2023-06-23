The Bizzarro World of Merrick Garland’s ‘normalized’ Justice Department

I was so lucky to read this piece by the AP in my local paper sending the message to the public about how great Merrick Garland is and how he is completely focused on law and order and applying it in an unbiased fashion.

WASHINGTON (NEWSnet/AP)On his first day as attorney general in March 2021, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the “norms” of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he assumed the role, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions. “We live in a democracy. These kind of matters are adjudicated through the judicial system,” Garland said, as he spent a few minutes accepting questions from two of the gathered reporters at the start of a meeting with U.S. attorneys on violent crime. That mantra of commitment to the rule of law has not soothed some Republicans, who are standing by the indicted former president and reframing the charges as an unfair political persecution. Those close to Garland say he has maintained a thoughtful presence and does what is needed, with few outward displays of emption. Even so, this moment is likely not an easy one, said friend Robert Post, a professor at Yale Law School who first got to know Garland when they served as clerks together in the late 1970s. “I’m sure he is saddened by the spectacle of a former president being indicted for the kinds of crimes that we see Trump indicted for,” Post said. “He’s the least partisan person that I know. He cares about the law first and foremost.”

Three sentences stand out:

Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the “norms” of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference.

This one clearly is meant to say that he is moving back to what the department was like before that animal Trump took over and ruined the Justice Department.

That mantra of commitment to the rule of law has not soothed some Republicans, who are standing by the indicted former president and reframing the charges as an unfair political persecution.

And here is Garland focused on the rule of law, unlike those partisan Republican hacks in Congress.

“He’s the least partisan person that I know. He cares about the law first and foremost.”

And he, of course, has no bias.

So, let's see what a normal Justice Department looks like, with a law-and-order Attorney General who is unbiased.

First, we must establish a baseline for what a normalized department of Justice looks like, so we must show a few things from the Obama-Biden administration when it was so focused on applying the rule of law in an unbiased fashion:

It was great when James Comey read the list of Hillary’s crimes and then falsely claimed that no prosecutor would ever take the case despite knowing that many people have been prosecuted for similar and lesser crimes before.

Then we had the non-partisan FBI lying to the FISA court so they could illegally spy on and destroy people surrounding Trump because they wanted Hillary to win.

Obama's wingman AG Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress for hiding documents on Fast and Furious. Eric Holder also lied multiple times to Congress and, of course, was above the law. That is what a normalized Justice Department looked like.

Before he lied to Congress while under oath about what he knew about targeting reporters, he lied about Fast and Furious. As early as the New Black Panthers case, Eric Holder had a problem with the truth.

Obama-Biden had a slush fund at DOJ where they shook down corporations and funneled settlements to political supporters. Trump got rid of them but Biden and that non-partisan Garland brought them back.

Biden DOJ Brings Back Obama-era Slush Funds President Biden’s Department of Justice appears to be rebuilding a dubious money chain known as “settlement slush funds.” The Obama DOJ used these funds to channel cash from corporate settlements to bankroll private progressive organizations, circumventing the budget and oversight authority of Congress. On May 5, Attorney General Merrick Garland revoked a Trump-era rule that specifically prohibited the DOJ from directing funds from corporate settlements to finance third-party organizations and causes.

We are continually told that the reason there was an armed raid on Trump for classified documents and not one on Biden was because Trump was hiding the documents and Biden turned them in as soon as he knew he had them. What a joke! Biden was not authorized to have any classified documents as senator or vice president. The documents were found in many locations, which means they had to be moved several times and Biden admitted that some were almost fifty years old. Are we supposed to believe that the first time he knew he had them was in 2022, when some were in his unsecured garage by his precious Corvette?

We also can read about what documents Trump had in the WaPo, yet there are no leaks about Biden's. Isn't that amazing? Clearly, a sign of a non-partisan DOJ.

When the National Association of School Boards wanted to silence parents, they worked with the White House on a letter, which was then sent to AG Garland. Within a few days, Garland sent out a letter to prosecutors throughout the country telling them to focus on parents as if they were domestic terrorists.

Then, just like Holder, Garland lied to Congress.

Proof that AG Garland misled Congress about silencing parents who dissent Attorney General Merrick Garland stands exposed as a liar or a fool. He testified to Congress last month that he didn’t order the targeting of parents who criticize schools policies, let alone treat them as domestic terrorists. Now an internal Justice Department memo shows just that is under way

The Garland Justice Department is also targeting Catholics. Can anyone imagine the outrage by the media if they were targeting Muslims and Jews instead?

In February 2023, an FBI intelligence document was leaked that revealed FBI targeting of Catholics who adhere to traditional beliefs on abortion and other cultural issues.

And they are failing to turn over documents relating to the targeting just like hiding documents on Hunter and Joe Biden and just as Holder did with Fast and Furious.

And Garland's non-partisan DOJ sent in armed agents to arrest a Planned Parenthood protester, but justifies not arresting groups that firebomb crisis pregnancy centers because they do it at night.

Garland suggests Justice Department can’t arrest pro-abortion vandals because they firebomb pregnancy centers at night

And that, folks, is a brief look at what a normalized Department of Justice looks like under a Democrat attorney general who is solely focused on law and order and is absolutely non-partisan.

And the propagandists at NYT are pretending that the Justice Department under Biden is independent, just like they pretended it was under Obama.

It is so hard to spot the bias and misinformation of people pretending to be factual reporters. I wonder why people don't trust the media.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)