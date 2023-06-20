The Army’s top sergeant is all in on defending ‘Pride’

One of the most distasteful and worrisome things in Biden’s America is the military’s obsession with the LGBTQ issue. That obsession took human form recently when Sergeant Major Michael Grinston, the Army’s top non-commissioned officer, spent time over the course of two days doing Twitter battle with those who think that the military really needs to get its mind out of the troops’ underpants and start focusing on readiness.

It started when the 82nd Airborne explained that it would go all in on “Pride” celebrations. And yes, I, too, find it ironically amusing that the word “dignity” works its way into a celebration that is too often utterly lacking in dignity, given that it celebrates the way bedroom behavior has emerged into America’s streets and elementary schools:

As we wrap up the observance celebration of #Juneteenth we switch gears in honoring all those who partake in #PrideMonth. Join us later this month as we come all together for the Respect, Service and Dignity as the Division MEO team hosts the Pride Month Observance Event.#AATW pic.twitter.com/6hdRoWAgWy — All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) June 16, 2023

(Note, please, that the 82nd Airborne’s tweet recommends books for the teens in your LGBTQ+ military life.)

Many people felt that a military unit dedicating a couple of weeks to reveling in sexual orientation and “identity” was a bad look:

What an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/6kNVtY6uIf — Travis Neliton (@TravisNelitons) June 16, 2023

So we celebrate pride month but only Memeorial Day? — Minuteman1790 (@tmontowski) June 16, 2023

You've dropped the ball training for your sole missions #82cndAirborne.

Yet be proud that each time in future when a folded "#PRIDE" flag is passed to one of so many many soon to be grieving families, your sad excuse for officers can say "know your loved one died trans aware." pic.twitter.com/NXxTeXODZV — mk77_williepete (@mk77_williepete) June 17, 2023

Well, that’s to be expected on Twitter. That’s how free speech, now that Elon Musk has restored it, works. What wasn’t to be expected was that Grinston would dedicate more than a minute of his time to defending the 82nd Airborne’s Pride observations:

Thanks for sharing this opportunity. The comment section is a good time to refresh ourselves with discriminatory harassment: A form of harassment that is unwelcome conduct based on race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity), national origin, or sexual orientation. — SMA Michael Grinston (@USArmySMA) June 16, 2023

Okay. Sure. He gets one comment. After all, thanks to Biden, the military’s highest and best purpose is LGBTQ+ satisfaction.

The thing is, though, that Grinston didn’t stop with one comment. Instead, when he got pushback, Grinston spent two days monitoring and challenging the comments.

Army personnel, especially those entrusted with the mantle of leadership, will lead by example and do what is right to prevent abusive treatment of others.



Failure to do so brings discredit on the Army and may have strategic implications. https://t.co/fbw1AZxegp — SMA Michael Grinston (@USArmySMA) June 16, 2023

WND has other examples of Grinston’s interactions. Apparently, what finally got Grinston’s nose back to the military grindstone was a tweet from someone claiming to be an Army Special Operations Forces veteran, who “criticized Grinston for spending time to combat individual Twitter comments instead of ‘making sure … soldiers don’t need food stamps.’”

Grinston was never rude or abusive, nor was he engaging in a non-stop Twitter war. However, it is obvious that he spent two days monitoring the thread and stepping in periodically to defend the Pentagon’s LGBTQ+ focus. That in itself is just wrong. The military’s purpose is to win wars and, as the highest non-com officer, his time should be focused on that, not on making LGBTQ+ people feel good about themselves.

Back in the day, when homosexuality was illegal, a violation of the military code, and a social death sentence, having homosexuals in the military was an open door to blackmail. It made sense, under those circumstances, to exclude homosexuals from military service. And when homosexuality became legal and celebrated, that risk vanished.

I have no opinion (because I have no knowledge) about whether open homosexuality has affected unit cohesion and military readiness. What I do know, though, is that transgenderism is a mental illness, so nothing good can come from embracing so-called “transgender” people in the military.

I also know that a military that dedicates a month and its officers’ energy to celebrating and defending what is, statistically speaking, a deviant/minority sexuality, is not the way to win wars or even to keep troops alive.

Image: The military celebrates its troops’ sexuality. Department of Defense image.