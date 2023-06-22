Texas magistrate forced to remind Joe Biden that the Constitution requires 'equal treatment'

If you're like me, you completely missed the creation of another, permanent federal agency — forgive us, we've been a little distracted fending off endless tyrannical onslaughts at the claws of the political establishment hunkered down in Washington.

The Federal Registrar currently acknowledges 434 federal agencies, one of which is the newly created Minority Business Development Agency. The bureau was born in 2021 when Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Act, and its 2023 budget request was $110 million for 134 positions (that's right: around $821,000 per person in salary and spending power). According to attorney Daniel Lennington, writing for Fox News, the MBDA is the "cornerstone" of the left's "equity agenda" and, thanks to a federal judge in Texas, appointed by President Trump, the agency recently suffered a big hit.

As Lennington notes, "the MBDA is designed to help certain minority business owners ... to juice up their bottom lines" — a mission in stark contrast to the supreme governing document that looks past physical characteristics to require equal treatment under the law. Lennington writes:

Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump-appointee based in Fort Worth, Texas, delivered a remedial lesson in civics to the administration: 'The Constitution demands equal treatment under law.'

"Remedial lesson[s] in civics" seems to be a common theme in litigious actions against the Biden regime, does it not? What's deeply stunning, though, is the massive, Orwellian shift in civics "truth," and it's worth mentioning.

Article VI of the federal Constitution states:

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof…shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.

However, an internet search on the "supremacy clause" yields a near-infinite number of results that distort the original language and relay an utter inaccuracy. To me, this suggests a coordinated disinformation campaign. Cornell Law, an elite Ivy League school, says this of the clause:

It establishes that the federal constitution, and federal law generally, take precedence over state laws, and even state constitutions.

What the law school and the other sources failed to include was the "in Pursuance thereof" portion of the text, which would mean that only federal law made in accordance with the limits set forth by the Constitution are supreme. Interesting, to say the least.

Back to the case. The plaintiffs comprise three white small business–owners who were denied financial assistance because of the color of their skin, and in what should have been a shameful position to take:

In court, the Biden administration attorneys vigorously defended this race-based agency, claiming that this type of race discrimination was justified because it was remedying 'the effects of past inequities stemming from racial prejudice.'

As we all know, the "equity" agenda is nothing more than a socialistic transfer of wealth, a "rob Peter to pay Paul" scheme — Kamala Harris once touted equity as making sure "we all end up at the same place." In plainspeak, illegal government interference to handicap the high-achieving and financially responsible in order to prop up the lowest common denominators.

As that ingenious one-liner describing socialism declares, it's "where everyone starves equally." (Except government hogs at the trough like Kamala and Joe, of course.)

