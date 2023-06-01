Tax-exempt nonprofit censoring leading conservative author
We received the following email from Brian Anderson, editor of the estimable City Journal on the censorship being imposed on author Christopher Rufo, a major writer of important conservative work.. This is alarming, and probably violates the charter of the nonprofit organization DocumentCloud. It represents the exercise of the institutional power of a tax exempt organziation to suppress conservative thinking and writing.
Given the politicization of the IRS, it is probably too much to hope for a serious investigation of the tax exempt status of DocumentCloud. But that would be yet another example of the corrupt politicization of the federal government.
Here is what Mr. Anderson wrote:
Last week, DocumentCloud – a 501c3 dedicated to providing an “open-source platform” for investigative journalists – cancelled our account and our ability to host and publish documents. Their reason for attempting to suppress our speech: Christopher Rufo’s recent work exposing evidence of a child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. This is the type of story that left-wing media and activist groups don’t want you to read; and it’s exactly why the work of City Journal’s bold journalists is so critical.
City Journal has been a leading force for combatting suppression of speech by publishing thoughtful, deeply researched, and stimulating journalism that challenges the status quo. Supporters like you help us to remain independent. Now more than ever, I hope you will consider making a tax-deductible gift to help us fight back against the Left’s constant attempts at suppression and cancellation.
Sincerely,
Brian Anderson
Editor, City Journal