Suddenly, the White House counsel drops claim that Joe ‘never discussed business' with Hunter

The IRS whistleblowers’ testimony, temporarily overshadowed by media focus on the “search” for survivors of the Titan submersible – which the Navy already knew was crushed Sunday -- was an inflection point signaling that the crimes of the Biden family can no longer be kept under a lid. The top propaganda media know it, and evidently, President Biden’s White House Counsel also knows it.

Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News noticed this small but very important change in the wording used to deny President Biden’s involvement in the influence peddling racket for which his son Hunter served as bagman. No longer does President Biden claim, as he so often in the past did, that he “never discussed” business with Hunter. Instead:

NEW from @IanSams46 , spox for the WH Counsels office, in light of whistleblower allegations:



SAMS: “As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son.” pic.twitter.com/24neXk4JZf — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 23, 2023

This claim: “As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son” is obviously false, “Never discussed” was the former line. There now must be solid evidence of such discussion. The denial of being “in business” with Hunter means that the claim now will be that Joe had no formal business relationship with his son. Since “in business” is a vague expression that could be claimed to mean requiring a formal written contract, it is obvious that the defensive line is moving closer to Biden himself, and require quibbling over the definition of being in business together. Because a nod and a wink are the “best” (as in most deniable) way to engage in corrupt activity together, it looks like Biden’s defense is getting desperate.

