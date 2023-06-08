« VIDEO: BlackRock’s CEO talks ‘forcing behaviors’ on the little guy | Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Donald John Trump: More in common than you might think »
June 8, 2023

Stale narratives: California Democrats learn the hard way that their tired platitudes aren't selling

By Monica Showalter

It's always fun to watch leftists get dragged on Twitter for spewing out-there idiocies.

Wild statements always draw wild reactions.

But a couple of ratioings I saw for local California Democrat pols on Twitter made me wonder if something beyond that was emerging: That standard, seemingly non-controversial Democrat narratives were growing stale and tired among voters.

Here are two who ought to know:

 

 

 

 

Jacobs is a U.S. congressional representative from San Diego. Preston is a San Francisco supervisor. 

Neither of them are saying anything outrageous for a Democrat. Both are supporting the status quo. Both are establishmentarian, both are anodyne characters, both go along to get along. Yet both got dragged something fierce by their voters and commentators, same as if they'd said something wild and nutty like a featured lefty in a Libs of TikTok video.

Jacobs drew responses like these, starting with this San Diego Padres fan wanting to know what she was doing about all the Tijuana sewage fouling San Diego's famous beaches:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean drew responses like these, starting with this tech exec:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There were few, or no, defenses of the original statements, just dragging from many directions.

What's interesting here is that almost every one of these replys points to a live local problem in the district that pretty well made what these pols were saying look hopelessly out of touch. 

For Jacobs, they brought up the Tijuana sewage on San Diego's beaches. They brought up the proliferation of hobos (and illegal border crossers) setting campfires in the back country -- which can easily turn into wildfires.  One brought up Jacobs's rich family's use of private carbon-spewing jets even as she pontificates about global warming for the rest of use "reminding" us about it, and using the distant Canadian wildfires in the news back east as her "evidence."  

For Preston, it was even worse -- locals ran picture after picture of the chaos of downtown San Francisco, citing their own experiences getting robbed, as well as the value of jailing addicts to get their attention and help them hit their rock bottoms so they can recover, and wanted to know what his better idea was. There were even a lot of them who ran a petition to recall his sorry hide from office.

Sure it's anecdotal. But I didn't see many defenders of these proponents of tired old Democrat solutions, whether on global warming, or on the chaos in solid blue cities. There ought to have been some, given that most of their followers are likely local Democrat voters. Everyone seemed to want to attack, using hard, tangible, local issues as spears. 

Jacobs in particular is out of touch -- here's her solution to gun violence:

 

 

Scratch that. Preston the San Francisco Democrat is blazingly out of touch, too. They both are.

Yet both have also been hailed as "the new generation" among Democrats, their youthquake explosion, the young, fresh and vibrant leaders, the future of the Democrats. They're supposedly not the old dinosaurs.

Yet they they tweet like dinosaurs.

The public seems to be onto them now, because they aren't buying.

Image: Twitter screen shot

 

 

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com