Stale narratives: California Democrats learn the hard way that their tired platitudes aren't selling

It's always fun to watch leftists get dragged on Twitter for spewing out-there idiocies.

Wild statements always draw wild reactions.

But a couple of ratioings I saw for local California Democrat pols on Twitter made me wonder if something beyond that was emerging: That standard, seemingly non-controversial Democrat narratives were growing stale and tired among voters.

Here are two who ought to know:

A good day to remind everyone that climate change is real, global warming causes fires, and those fires threaten our health and safety. — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) June 7, 2023

Incredible our City is doing this in 2023. Arresting/jailing people for their drug use. This is the failed war on drugs and it does serious harm. I’m deeply disappointed and outraged that any city leader would support this. https://t.co/a8xLNNhMqL — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) June 7, 2023

Jacobs is a U.S. congressional representative from San Diego. Preston is a San Francisco supervisor.

Neither of them are saying anything outrageous for a Democrat. Both are supporting the status quo. Both are establishmentarian, both are anodyne characters, both go along to get along. Yet both got dragged something fierce by their voters and commentators, same as if they'd said something wild and nutty like a featured lefty in a Libs of TikTok video.

Jacobs drew responses like these, starting with this San Diego Padres fan wanting to know what she was doing about all the Tijuana sewage fouling San Diego's famous beaches:

This also threatens our health and safety, Representative Jacobs.



Please help @CityofIB keep their beach healthy and safe. — El Cid (@GoFunkoYourself) June 7, 2023

Here’s @RepSaraJacobs again letting us know that she’ll say anything, even if she knows nothing about what she’s saying. Hey Sara, many of San Diego’s native vegetation requires it to burn to propagate. Your environmental policies are what causes the fires to be devastating. — ken.tid (@Ken_Tid) June 7, 2023

The homeless also start fires in encampments that are close to our homes. Push for more homeless sweeps for our health and safety. It's also good for the environment. — Slum Diego (@SlumDiego2024) June 7, 2023

Good reminder that most wildfires are started by people. — Cindy Smith (@cind1) June 7, 2023

When did you and your grandfather give up fossil fuels? Oh and his jet? — august 8th. (@JUDYmcdonald52) June 7, 2023

Dean drew responses like these, starting with this tech exec:

Let’s see: property values down 25 percent. Offices being foreclosed on. Local shops closing. Population leaving / not coming back. Cell pings in city center at 35 percent of peak pre pandemic. Yeah, keep doing it your way. — Jonathan Anastas (@Janastas) June 7, 2023

By all means, keep them on the streets. pic.twitter.com/CM2CmtQ27Y — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) June 7, 2023

Remind us what your 90 day plan to clean up your district is? Right. You don't have one. All you can do is whine. https://t.co/ITTwOZAuwW — Fava Mandies (@FavaMandies) June 7, 2023

Shut up @DeanPreston your not cleaning up after these people ! Your not deal with them stealing your property or merchandise destroying your livelihood and your small business — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) June 8, 2023

Are you outraged enough to go elsewhere and let the rest of us fix up the mess you've left our city?

SF is hoping so. — SFwharf_rat (@crymeariversf) June 7, 2023

What’s incredible is that you believe the city should do absolutely nothing about people doing illicit drugs like fentanyl. Correction, your solution is to provide them with easy access to drugs, every item they need to do the drugs, and free housing. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — CommonSenseiSF (@CommonSenseiSF) June 7, 2023

yes, socks and hugs didn't work. — Tucumcari (@1986taurus) June 7, 2023

Drug use, especially in public, is illegal. People should be arrested for illegal activity. I have family members with addiction problems and getting arrested was the only thing that got them off the drugs. No doubt at least one of them would be dead now otherwise. Stop enabling… — jojo07 (@incogneeeeto) June 7, 2023

Anyone that's ever gone through these issues knows that this is *exactly* the push that one needs to look towards recovery. To suggest differently means you're simply not listening to them. — OakSyder🇺🇦 (@OakSyder) June 7, 2023

Yes… talk to drug users who have been incarcerated, the process itself is sobering for many who have struggled with drugs. If drug usage is ILLEGAL it should be dealt with as such. — Rod (@rodbahmanyari) June 8, 2023

As usual of your abysmal leadership, no solutions. Just complaining. Can't wait to fire you. https://t.co/TjxEaeeNEz — Roman Mahon (@romanmahon) June 7, 2023

There were few, or no, defenses of the original statements, just dragging from many directions.

What's interesting here is that almost every one of these replys points to a live local problem in the district that pretty well made what these pols were saying look hopelessly out of touch.

For Jacobs, they brought up the Tijuana sewage on San Diego's beaches. They brought up the proliferation of hobos (and illegal border crossers) setting campfires in the back country -- which can easily turn into wildfires. One brought up Jacobs's rich family's use of private carbon-spewing jets even as she pontificates about global warming for the rest of use "reminding" us about it, and using the distant Canadian wildfires in the news back east as her "evidence."

For Preston, it was even worse -- locals ran picture after picture of the chaos of downtown San Francisco, citing their own experiences getting robbed, as well as the value of jailing addicts to get their attention and help them hit their rock bottoms so they can recover, and wanted to know what his better idea was. There were even a lot of them who ran a petition to recall his sorry hide from office.

Sure it's anecdotal. But I didn't see many defenders of these proponents of tired old Democrat solutions, whether on global warming, or on the chaos in solid blue cities. There ought to have been some, given that most of their followers are likely local Democrat voters. Everyone seemed to want to attack, using hard, tangible, local issues as spears.

Jacobs in particular is out of touch -- here's her solution to gun violence:

Today I #wearorange because we can’t keep passing the trauma of gun violence onto future generations. pic.twitter.com/GE0MTSmOLN — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) June 3, 2023

Scratch that. Preston the San Francisco Democrat is blazingly out of touch, too. They both are.

Yet both have also been hailed as "the new generation" among Democrats, their youthquake explosion, the young, fresh and vibrant leaders, the future of the Democrats. They're supposedly not the old dinosaurs.

Yet they they tweet like dinosaurs.

The public seems to be onto them now, because they aren't buying.

Image: Twitter screen shot