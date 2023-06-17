Senator Fetterman needs to resign and seek the medical help he deserves

As a stroke victim, Senator John Fetterman has my deep sympathy. As well, he has my best wishes for recovery, a task to which he should devote himself full-time. But as he demonstrated yesterday in a hearing covering the damage to Interstate 95 in Philadelphia – a link vital to many of his constituents – he is incapable of representing them in the Senate. I watched with a mixture of pity and horror as he was unable to form basic sentences in English, much less pronounce simple words correctly, when Senator Carper from neighboring Delaware asked him to comment:

Senator John Fetterman on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia:



"I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?" pic.twitter.com/QN84NhBmpS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

The citizens of Pennsylvania deserve representation in the Senate for the next five years. Senator Fetterman deserves the time and support needed for a full-time commitment to therapies for the damage his stoke has done.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

Hat tip: The Right Scoop