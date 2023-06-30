SCOTUS hands down decision on affirmative action and alleged Biden hire announces ‘no Black person will…succeed in a merit-based system’

As a friend observed, “Today, the SCOTUS ruled that Blacks aren’t born dumber than Whites and Asians.” Who knew? Surely not Joe Biden, who once announced that “poor kids are just as bright…as white kids”; obviously not Chelsea Handler who “had to remind” her black boyfriend of his place once he voiced his pro-Trump views; definitely not the leftist academics who postured against math and standardized testing because as they argued, minorities couldn’t excel in those areas; and certainly not Erica Marsh, who describes herself as a “proud Democrat” and advertises her professional accomplishments as being a former field organizer for the Biden campaign and a volunteer with the Obama Foundation. Right after the decision to overturn affirmative action practices came down from the Court yesterday, Marsh tweeted out this:

Today's Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today's decision is a TRAVESTY!!! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 29, 2023

Well, that’s not entirely true — she tweeted that out after she tweeted this:

Now, I don’t find Malcolm X to be a moral beacon by really any measure, but he got it right when he said this:

[T]he liberal is more deceitful than the conservative. The liberal is more hypocritical than the conservative. Both want power, but the white liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the Negro's friend and benefactor; and by winning the friendship, allegiance, and support of the Negro, the white liberal is able to use the Negro as a pawn or tool in this political ‘football game’ that is constantly raging between the white liberals and white conservatives. Politically the American Negro is nothing but a football and the white liberals control this mentally dead ball through tricks of tokenism: false promises of integration and civil rights.

What I find deeply sickening though is that the two decisions handed down yesterday were 6–3 and 6–2 votes, yet Marsh’s abusive attack is entirely heaped on Justice Thomas, the only black man on the Court, and one who has arguably overcome the most disadvantageous odds…specifically because of his individual excellence. (Check out this article by Professor David Deming for a highlight reel of Thomas’s merit.)

To be honest, I spent around 40 minutes trying to determine whether or not this was a joke account, and by the looks of it, it seems real (but I’m guessing paid operative); notice how we can’t tell the difference between absurd parody and leftism? (You’d think that would be sobering to Democrat voters, but alas, it’s not.)

In the completely likely event these tweets are genuine articulations of a leftist influencer’s beliefs — it would after all, be par for the course considering her political views — it shows once again, how powerful and obscene a drug the white savior complex is. How can a human being actually see themselves as so superior that they utter things like this out loud? I can’t answer that, but I bet Biden, Handler, the leftist academics, or Marsh could.

Well, Biden is probably a stretch.

