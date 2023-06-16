Rule of law makes a country, so when rule of law goes...

Decades ago, a brilliant but evil person funded district attorney races to emplace left-leaning district attorneys across America. We now see the consequences of those efforts. These D.A.s were chosen because of their belief that criminals should not be prosecuted, but right-leaning citizens should. They are motivated not by law, but by political concerns — power, central control.

George Soros understood that when the rule of law breaks down, the country can spiral into anarchy. The best example to date is the D.A. in New York charging a former Marine for defending other passengers in the N.Y. subway from a deranged homeless person.

Watch an old movie called A Clockwork Orange that foretold this situation.

But it gets worse. The rule of law, defined solely by the Constitution, breaks down when federal agencies in the DOJ refuse to follow the law. The FBI's and CIA's direct involvement in presidential elections, to sway votes, is a greater example of the anarchy we fear.

Examples deepen when we see a former president harassed to no end or the January 6 conspirators, or patriots, depending on your view, are not given a speedy trial, but languish in American prisons for years. I don't know if Trump or the J6 prisoners are guilty, but it is obvious they are not getting any respect for their inalienable rights as defined by the Constitution. That is an abrogation of the rule of law.

We have to ask two questions. What is the end goal of those who wish to damage and are damaging our beloved country by destroying the rule of law? What can we do about it?

First, realize that there are forces dedicated to the destruction of our nation. There always have been such elements throughout our history.

Second, don't succumb to fear or despair. That is what they want, because fear and despair make it easier to defeat us.

Third, educate yourself, which you are doing if you read these articles.

Fourth, the united willpower of free citizens is an unstoppable force. Stop the petty bickering and hate-mongering. Unite in a common and profound principle — namely, the sanctity of the individual, or, in other words, your inalienable right to existence and freedom.

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.